Welsh Government
|Printable version
More than £10m to restore nature across Wales as Minister sets out environmental and rural priorities
The Minister for Rural Resilience and Sustainability, Llyr Gruffydd, yesterday set out his priorities for action on climate, nature and rural communities across Wales.
- £10m to restore biodiversity, create jobs and strengthen community connections with the natural environment.
- New Climate and Nature Plan to deliver net zero by 2040 and substantive nature recovery by 2050.
- Active work underway to secure a multi-annual budget for the Sustainable Farming Scheme.
Speaking in the Senedd, the Minister confirmed more than £10m of investment into the Nature Networks Fund, which will restore biodiversity, create jobs and strengthen connections between communities and their natural environment.
He also announced that work has already begun on an ambitious Climate and Nature Plan, to set out the actions to deliver net zero by 2040 and substantive nature recovery by 2050.
The plan will embed climate and nature action as Cabinet-level responsibilities across all portfolios, including housing, transport, health and the economy.
Priority actions include tree planting and peatland restoration, delivery of the National Peatland Action Programme, and the development of a new Flood Resilience and Preparedness Forum for Wales to coordinate a national approach to flooding.
Proposals for a new statutory duty on rural proofing will also be brought forward, while a Rural Development Strategy will tackle poverty and create new opportunities across Wales.
The new Welsh Government is working to secure a multi-annual budget for the Sustainable Farming Scheme, to give the farming community the certainty it needs.
A new National Food Strategy for Wales will also build food security, strengthen supply chains and support the food and drink industry.
Earlier this week, the Minister met with children from schools in Barry as they learned about coastal defences, erosion and sea level rise. He said:
The extreme heat we are experiencing this week is a reminder that climate change is not a future risk – it is already affecting people, nature, communities and public services across Wales.
Seeing young people in Barry learning about coastal change brought home why we must act now. They are growing up in a Wales where extreme weather, flooding, pressure on nature and changes to our coastline are becoming more visible. Our job is to respond with ambition, honesty and practical action.
Our Climate and Nature Plan will put climate and nature at the heart of decision-making across government; from housing and transport to health, food and the economy.
Clean air, clean water, healthy soils and thriving ecosystems are not optional extras. They are the foundations of our economic opportunities, supporting secure jobs, warmer homes and sustainable food production.
Family farms are the beating heart of our rural communities and the backbone of the rural economy. I want to reduce the bureaucratic burden on them and have already appointed John Davies to lead an independent review to cut unnecessary red tape so time can instead be spent on things like managing stock or planning for the future.
I am committed to listening, working in partnership and delivering practical change shaped by the people who know their communities best.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/more-10m-restore-nature-across-wales-minister-sets-out-environmental-and-rural-priorities
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Welsh Government response to latest UK Foreign Direct Investment results 2025 to 202624/06/2026 11:05:00
Welsh Government yesterday responded to latest UK Foreign Direct Investment results 2025 to 2026.
From classrooms to hospitals: £294 million investment in new government’s priorities23/06/2026 14:05:00
The Welsh Government today published its First Supplementary Budget, allocating £294 million across its key priorities for the year ahead.
Welsh Government confirms additional £15m investment in free school meals for eligible secondary pupils23/06/2026 09:05:00
The Welsh Government has announced £15 million to start enabling more secondary pupils to receive free school meals.
From Tafwyl to tennis: a summer of sports, culture and community22/06/2026 14:05:00
Welsh language music festival Tafwyl recently (20 June 2026) kick-started a summer of Welsh Government-funded cultural, sporting and community events taking place across the country.
Offshore wind potential highlighted to students by new energy minister22/06/2026 11:15:00
The new Welsh Government Minister with responsibility for energy met with students from north Wales at a major offshore wind conference in Manchester.
Welsh Government response to latest Labour Market Statistics, June 202619/06/2026 14:05:00
Statement on Labour Market statistics for June 2026.
Welsh Government action to bring down NHS treatment waits19/06/2026 10:20:00
The significant funding from the Welsh Government’s supplementary budget will be key in tackling the NHS waiting list and waiting times.
New Welsh Government announces £145 million boost for NHS Wales18/06/2026 16:05:00
The Welsh Government yesterday announced an extra £145 million will be invested in NHS Wales this financial year.
Welsh Government consults on safer homes for residents18/06/2026 13:05:00
Residents living in multi-occupied buildings across Wales will benefit from stronger legal protections as the Welsh Government launches the first consultation on implementing the Building Safety (Wales) Act 2026.