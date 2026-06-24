More than £10m to restore nature across Wales as Minister sets out environmental and rural priorities

The Minister for Rural Resilience and Sustainability, Llyr Gruffydd, yesterday set out his priorities for action on climate, nature and rural communities across Wales.

£10m to restore biodiversity, create jobs and strengthen community connections with the natural environment.

New Climate and Nature Plan to deliver net zero by 2040 and substantive nature recovery by 2050.

Active work underway to secure a multi-annual budget for the Sustainable Farming Scheme.

Speaking in the Senedd, the Minister confirmed more than £10m of investment into the Nature Networks Fund, which will restore biodiversity, create jobs and strengthen connections between communities and their natural environment.

He also announced that work has already begun on an ambitious Climate and Nature Plan, to set out the actions to deliver net zero by 2040 and substantive nature recovery by 2050.

The plan will embed climate and nature action as Cabinet-level responsibilities across all portfolios, including housing, transport, health and the economy.

Priority actions include tree planting and peatland restoration, delivery of the National Peatland Action Programme, and the development of a new Flood Resilience and Preparedness Forum for Wales to coordinate a national approach to flooding.

Proposals for a new statutory duty on rural proofing will also be brought forward, while a Rural Development Strategy will tackle poverty and create new opportunities across Wales.

The new Welsh Government is working to secure a multi-annual budget for the Sustainable Farming Scheme, to give the farming community the certainty it needs.

A new National Food Strategy for Wales will also build food security, strengthen supply chains and support the food and drink industry.

Earlier this week, the Minister met with children from schools in Barry as they learned about coastal defences, erosion and sea level rise. He said: