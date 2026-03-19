Welsh Government
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More than £115m to improve local transport across Wales
Funding to deliver modern, sustainable integrated transport systems across Wales was announced yesterday.
The £115.9 million of funding has been awarded to local authorities, via the Welsh Government’s Regional Transport Fund (2026 to 2027), to make local transport more accessible for everyone and help people get around more easily.
The funding will help create more inclusive streets to make it easier for people to walk, wheel and cycle (£58.5 million); improve the condition of local roads through investment in highway schemes (£24.1 million); create better access to public transport (£20.9 million); improve road safety (£7 million) and make infrastructure enhancements to electric vehicle charging points (£3.9 million).
Projects set to benefit from this investment include:
- walking, wheeling and cycling schemes, such as the £1.1 million Penrhyn Bay scheme in Conwy
- £2.4 million to complete the Brecon High Street pedestrianisation scheme to enhance placemaking and safe walking, wheeling and cycling access
- the opening of the Haverfordwest multi modal interchange in Southwest Wales
- £4 million worth of improvements to the Caerphilly interchange to support better multimodal connections, as well as
- progressing priorities identified through the Southeast Wales Transport Commission to support a more resilient and sustainable transport system around the M4 corridor
Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates, said:
Delivering better transport and connecting communities for all is at the heart of this £115 million investment.
We want to make it easier for people to travel to work, school, healthcare and to see friends and family, while also building a more modern, sustainable and integrated transport system across Wales for future generations.
Our commitment to a one team approach draws on the regional knowledge and trust we have placed in our partners; the CJCs, local authorities, Transport for Wales, and wider stakeholders, to ensure this money delivers the greatest benefits.
These improvements will make real differences to everyday journeys - whether that's safer routes, better paths for walking, wheeling and cycling, or more reliable multimodal connections.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/more-115m-improve-local-transport-across-wales
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