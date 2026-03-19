More than £115m to improve local transport across Wales

Funding to deliver modern, sustainable integrated transport systems across Wales was announced yesterday.

The £115.9 million of funding has been awarded to local authorities, via the Welsh Government’s Regional Transport Fund (2026 to 2027), to make local transport more accessible for everyone and help people get around more easily.

The funding will help create more inclusive streets to make it easier for people to walk, wheel and cycle (£58.5 million); improve the condition of local roads through investment in highway schemes (£24.1 million); create better access to public transport (£20.9 million); improve road safety (£7 million) and make infrastructure enhancements to electric vehicle charging points (£3.9 million).

Projects set to benefit from this investment include:

walking, wheeling and cycling schemes, such as the £1.1 million Penrhyn Bay scheme in Conwy

£2.4 million to complete the Brecon High Street pedestrianisation scheme to enhance placemaking and safe walking, wheeling and cycling access

the opening of the Haverfordwest multi modal interchange in Southwest Wales

£4 million worth of improvements to the Caerphilly interchange to support better multimodal connections, as well as

progressing priorities identified through the Southeast Wales Transport Commission to support a more resilient and sustainable transport system around the M4 corridor

Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates, said: