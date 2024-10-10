More than £14 million in joint government and industry funding to boost innovation and working conditions in freight

Funding will provide more parking for HGVs, better conditions for lorry drivers and support UK businesses to take advantage of the latest technology. lorry drivers will enjoy better rest areas, more parking and improved security thanks to over £12 million in joint government and industry funding

funding comes as nearly £2 million also announced to drive innovation and decarbonise freight

investment will help strengthen the UK supply chain, support jobs, and get the UK back on track to growth

More green e-cargo bikes will deliver parcels to people’s doorsteps and better truckstops will help relieve local congestion, thanks to a £14 million boost from both government and industry to drive innovation in freight and improve working conditions.

Today (10 October 2024), Future of Roads Minister Lilian Greenwood revealed the 23 successful applicants of up to £4.5 million from the government to improve truckstops and working conditions for lorry drivers.

From Immingham Lorry Park in Lincolnshire to Embassy Truck Park in Kent, the upgrades include 430 new lorry parking spaces to relieve local congestion by helping reduce the number of large trucks parking in town centres or on the side of the road.

The investment will also help build better dining, changing and rest facilities, as well as new CCTV and secure fencing to boost welfare and security for lorry drivers.

The funding is from the third year of the HGV parking and driver welfare grant scheme, which will come in addition to £8 million from industry, for a total funding boost of £12.5 million to improve truckstops.

This investment comes on top of £1.8 million from the government for 10 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to trial new groundbreaking technology for decarbonising freight and driving innovation in the sector.

Examples of groundbreaking ideas that will become reality include TUAL working with Wincanton to trial high performance powerbanks for electric lorries, and Innervated Vehicle Engineering working in partnership with Asda to retrofit hydrogen power to small delivery vans.

This funding is the third tranche of the department’s Freight Innovation Fund Accelerator Programme, a £7 million government investment across 3 years to support the freight sector in deploying AI and automation to improve the way trains, lorries, vans, and ships carry parcels and goods.

Today’s measures will help the government achieve its core mission of getting the country back on track for growth. They will improve working conditions for lorry drivers while pioneering innovation and sustainability across freight to strengthen the UK’s supply chain and support jobs across the country.

The announcement comes ahead of the International Investment Summit which will gather UK leaders, high-profile investors and businesses from across the world to discuss how we can deepen our partnership to drive investment and growth.

Future of Roads Minister, Lilian Greenwood, said:

Freight is a crucial engine of our economy and it is only right we do all we can to improve working conditions, pioneer innovation and drive sustainability across the industry. Our funding, combined with investment from the industry, will ensure lorry drivers can enjoy safer parking, a proper rest and a warm meal, while supporting UK businesses to harvest the best of technology to move freight faster, decarbonise our supply chain, and grow the economy for all.

Today’s £12.5 million for truckstops follows £31 million in previous joint government and industry funding as part of earlier application windows.

Together with National Highways Lorry Parking Facilities Improvements Scheme, this takes the total joint investment from the department and the sector to improve lorry roadside facilities to up to £64 million.

The funding will be spread across England to ensure all lorry drivers in the country can benefit from better roadside facilities and better working conditions, while supporting local jobs and economic growth.

Director of Policy and Public Affairs at the Road Haulage Association, Declan Pang, said:

We are delighted to see funding allocated to drive improvements to standards and capacity at lorry parks and truck stops across England. The grant scheme continues to be a very welcome commitment from government and the industry to bring about much-needed improvements for lorry drivers who are a vital workforce in keeping the country’s supply chains moving. We look forward to seeing the impact of these investments in improving conditions and driver welfare.

The Freight Innovation Fund is providing highly successful in fostering industry investment, as UK businesses from the first year of the fund have so far raised £97 million in additional capital to fund their innovative projects.

Delivered by Connected Places Catapult, the Freight Innovation Fund will give SMEs access to technical and business support from the organisation to develop new groundbreaking projects.

Chief Executive Officer at Connected Places Catapult, Erika Lewis, said: