Welsh Government
|Printable version
More than £14m to improve emergency department at the Grange hospital
More than £14 million is being invested by the Welsh Government to extend and reconfigure parts of the Grange University Hospital emergency department, Health Minister Eluned Morgan has officially announced.
The funding will improve the quality of patient and staff experience and ensure the right facilities are in place to consistently deliver safe and timely care to those who need to use the service.
It will see the main waiting area significantly extended and the current waiting area reconfigured into a rapid assessment area, where patients can receive examinations and investigations quickly and be monitored for short periods.
The Grange Hospital has seen unprecedented demand at its emergency department since its opening in November 2020, with the impact of Coronavirus contributing to this issue.
Current attendances are around 263 patients per day on average. Original plans were for 100-170 attendances per day. This has resulted in overcrowding and uncomfortable conditions for patients and their relatives, and difficult working conditions for staff.
The new design of the emergency department will double the current waiting area capacity, increase triage capacity, offer greater visibility of the waiting room to support monitoring of patients and add more space for ambulance handovers and for clinical assessment and treatment.
Health Minister Eluned Morgan said:
The emergency department at the Grange hospital is under extreme pressure.
This considerable investment will result in improved patient safety, comfort and privacy. It will also provide an improved working environment for staff.
We continue to work with the health board to support them in delivering actions and improvements related to urgent and emergency care. This includes offering safe alternatives to emergency departments and hospital admissions, ensuring only the people who really need to be in hospital are there and receive the best outcomes possible.
Nicola Prygodzicz, Chief Executive of Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, said:
We are very grateful to obtain approval for the funding from the Welsh Government to extend the Emergency Department at The Grange University Hospital.
Since its original design, the demand on the Emergency Department has changed significantly and far more people are self-presenting than was originally anticipated.
Having taken into account this additional need, we have put plans in place to extend the waiting area capacity and assessment space to meet the growing needs of our population.
We expect the new extension will greatly improve the experience of our patients when they need to attend the Emergency Department at The Grange University Hospital and we’d like to thank them for their patience while the building work is carried out.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/more-14m-improve-emergency-department-grange-hospital
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Health Minister response to latest NHS Wales performance data – December 2023 and January 202422/02/2024 15:15:00
The Minister for Health and Social Services, Eluned Morgan, has issued a statement on the latest NHS Wales performance data published today.
Keeping Farmers Farming. Make sure we know your views - we are listening22/02/2024 14:20:00
As the consultation on the Sustainable Farming Scheme enters its final two weeks the Minister for Rural Affairs Lesley Griffiths is urging people to take part in the consultation and make sure their views are heard.
‘We must improve education around menstrual cycles in schools’ vows Deputy Minister for Social Partnership22/02/2024 11:05:00
‘More must be done to improving education around menstrual cycles if we are going to tackle period dignity in schools,’ Deputy Minister for Social Partnership Hannah Blythyn has vowed.
Extra funding to upgrade NHS Wales digital services and equipment21/02/2024 15:15:00
The NHS will benefit from £10 million in additional capital funding to upgrade scanning equipment and digital infrastructure.
Welsh language better prepared for artificial intelligence developments, thanks to Welsh Government investment21/02/2024 09:05:00
The Welsh Government has supported ground-breaking work to secure a more prominent place for the Welsh language in the technology we use every day.
Strategy takes new, broad approach to supporting mental health20/02/2024 16:05:00
Deputy Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing launches the new Mental Health and Wellbeing Strategy and the Suicide and Self-harm Strategy for consultation.
More than 900 workers sitting comfortably following Welsh Government support for business growth20/02/2024 14:05:00
A business that designs, manufactures and maintains first and business class aircraft seating is investing for the future at its sites in Newport and Cwmbran, after Welsh Government funding helped support more than 900 existing jobs and further workforce growth.
More than £8 million worth of loan funding will help revitalise town and city centres across Wales20/02/2024 11:05:00
Five local authorities are set to benefit from an £8 million Welsh Government towns programme Climate Change Minister Julie James confirmed yesterday.
Significant disruption expected but urgent care to continue during second junior doctors strike19/02/2024 14:05:00
Urgent and life-threatening care will continue to be provided during second junior doctors strike in Wales this week, but significant disruption is expected to other services.