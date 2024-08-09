More than 150 people already in court following violent disorder

More than 150 of the people arrested in connection with this month’s violent disorder have already faced their day in court.

More than 150 of the people arrested in connection with this month’s violent disorder have already faced their day in court, data released today (9 August 2024) has revealed.

The rapid action taken across the justice system by police, prosecutors and those working in courts has led to 118 of those individuals being remanded into custody in a collective effort to keep communities safe and free from further violence.

More than 500 prison places are also being brought online to boost capacity over the coming weeks and ensure there are cells ready to receive all those sent to custody by the courts.

The data released today shows that as of yesterday (8 August 2024):

176 defendants had a first hearing scheduled in the magistrates’ court and 154 have already taken place

6 were sentenced in the magistrates’ court

50 have been sent to Crown Court for sentencing

72 have been sent to Crown Court for trial

26 cases will have another hearing in the magistrates’ court

All these numbers will increase over the coming days and weeks as more and more suspects are arrested, charged and sent to court.

Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, said:

The mindless minority who caused and took part in the disgraceful scenes we witnessed were warned they would soon feel the full force of the law. This data shows that many have already seen the inside of a courtroom and will see a stint behind bars too. Where they have gone, more will follow. I would like to pay tribute to the thousands of dedicated professionals across the criminal justice system who have worked tirelessly so such swift action could be taken.

Further information

