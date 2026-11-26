The Welsh Government is investing a further £19.35 million this year in home energy efficiency and clean heating schemes to bring down energy bills and help with the cost of living this winter.

The Welsh Government is investing an additional £19.35 million this financial year in home energy efficiency and clean heating to help bring down energy bills this winter.

The funding includes £15.2 million for the Optimised Retrofit Programme, which will deliver thousands more energy efficiency upgrades to social homes, and £4.15 million for the Nest scheme, which provides free home energy improvements to households most in need.

The enhanced investment will continue next year, with the draft budget allocating a record £180 million to energy efficiency retrofit and decarbonisation in 2027-28.

A new boiler and loft insulation from Nest are estimated to save one Merthyr Tydfil household an average of £458.81 a year on energy bills.

The funding includes £15.2 million for the Optimised Retrofit Programme (ORP) and £4.15 million for the Nest scheme, which provides free home energy improvements to households most in need.

The extra £15.2 million takes this year's total ORP commitment to £122 million – providing a total of around 11,600 energy efficiency upgrades, such as insulation, solar panels and heat pumps, to social homes across Wales.

Targeting ORP funding through social landlords has proven an effective route to delivering large-scale decarbonisation in the social rented sector. ORP also has an important wider economic and social impact, supporting local job creation and workforce training, strengthening clean energy supply chains, and building skills and well-paid jobs in the green economy, right across Wales.

The additional £4.15 million for Nest takes total investment in the scheme to £42 million this financial year, providing free energy efficiency measures to low income households, supporting them through this difficult winter and building resilience against future price shocks.

Siân Gwenllian MS, Cabinet Minister for Local Government, Housing and Planning, met this week with a Nest customer in Merthyr Tydfil. Ms Ava Richardson had no working heating after her boiler failed. Nest installed a new boiler and loft insulation, which is estimated to save her an average of £458.81 a year on her energy bills.

Speaking at the visit, the Cabinet Minister said: