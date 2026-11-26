Welsh Government
|Printable version
More than £19 million additional in-year investment to help cut heating bills for households across Wales
The Welsh Government is investing a further £19.35 million this year in home energy efficiency and clean heating schemes to bring down energy bills and help with the cost of living this winter.
- The Welsh Government is investing an additional £19.35 million this financial year in home energy efficiency and clean heating to help bring down energy bills this winter.
- The funding includes £15.2 million for the Optimised Retrofit Programme, which will deliver thousands more energy efficiency upgrades to social homes, and £4.15 million for the Nest scheme, which provides free home energy improvements to households most in need.
- The enhanced investment will continue next year, with the draft budget allocating a record £180 million to energy efficiency retrofit and decarbonisation in 2027-28.
- A new boiler and loft insulation from Nest are estimated to save one Merthyr Tydfil household an average of £458.81 a year on energy bills.
The funding includes £15.2 million for the Optimised Retrofit Programme (ORP) and £4.15 million for the Nest scheme, which provides free home energy improvements to households most in need.
The extra £15.2 million takes this year's total ORP commitment to £122 million – providing a total of around 11,600 energy efficiency upgrades, such as insulation, solar panels and heat pumps, to social homes across Wales.
Targeting ORP funding through social landlords has proven an effective route to delivering large-scale decarbonisation in the social rented sector. ORP also has an important wider economic and social impact, supporting local job creation and workforce training, strengthening clean energy supply chains, and building skills and well-paid jobs in the green economy, right across Wales.
The additional £4.15 million for Nest takes total investment in the scheme to £42 million this financial year, providing free energy efficiency measures to low income households, supporting them through this difficult winter and building resilience against future price shocks.
Siân Gwenllian MS, Cabinet Minister for Local Government, Housing and Planning, met this week with a Nest customer in Merthyr Tydfil. Ms Ava Richardson had no working heating after her boiler failed. Nest installed a new boiler and loft insulation, which is estimated to save her an average of £458.81 a year on her energy bills.
Speaking at the visit, the Cabinet Minister said:
Too many homes in Wales are cold, damp and expensive to heat. Ava's story shows what a difference our investment makes to people's lives and to their bills.
Cutting bills and cutting carbon emissions go hand in hand, and this funding, on top of the extra investment in our budget, means more households will have a warmer home and more affordable energy costs this winter. This demonstrates our commitment to go further and faster to accelerate housing decarbonisation, reduce fuel poverty and improve living standards across Wales. This is how we are taking action now to put money back in people's pockets.
The announcement builds on the Welsh Government's draft budget, which delivers a record £180 million for retrofitting and decarbonisation schemes next financial year.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/more-19-million-additional-year-investment-help-cut-heating-bills-households-across-wales
Latest News from
Welsh Government
“All aboard!” - free transport for schools to Wales’ historic sites26/11/2026 10:25:00
Schools across Wales are being encouraged to apply for funding to cover the cost of transport to Cadw's historic sites, as part of a £50,000 investment from the Welsh Government to widen access to heritage.
First Minister calls for “new alliance” to fight for further devolution26/11/2026 09:25:00
In a statement to the Welsh Parliament today, the First Minister, Rhun ap Iorwerth, called for a new alliance to ensure Wales’s constitutional future is “shaped by the people of Wales and their democratically elected representatives.”
White Ribbon Day: men helping make Wales safer for women25/11/2026 16:20:00
Boys and young men in schools, sports clubs and prisons across Wales are learning about allyship and healthy relationships from trained Sound x White Ribbon ambassadors.
‘New and pragmatic’ approach to help Wales become TB free24/11/2026 14:05:00
The Welsh Government is today publishing advice from the Bovine TB Eradication Programme Board and the Technical Advisory Group, alongside its response, as Wales moves to a step change in tackling the disease.
Women’s World Cup comes to Wales24/11/2026 11:05:00
The Fifa Women’s World Cup in 2035 will be an historic opportunity to promote Wales to the world, and will be a boost for women’s sports across the country, the Cabinet Minister for Culture and Sport Heledd Fychan yesterday said.
Transport Minister extremely disappointed with further delays to Menai suspension bridge works24/11/2026 09:05:00
UK Highways A55 Ltd have confirmed that phase two works on the Menai Suspension Bridge will be delayed by at least six months.
Traffic Officers across Wales to carry life-saving defibrillators23/11/2026 10:25:00
Traffic Officers across Wales can now carry defibrillators in their vehicles, after Save a Life Cymru donated 16 automated external defibrillators (AEDs).
£2.4m boost for National Slate Museum20/11/2026 15:25:00
Welsh Government confirms extra funding for Amgueddfa Cymru – Museum Wales to support the redevelopment of the National Slate Museum.
School’s education web platform revamped, with free Microsoft 365 access20/11/2026 13:15:00
A redesigned, more user-friendly and responsive web platform has been launched for schools across Wales.