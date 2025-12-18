More than £19 million to breathe new life into Welsh town centres

More than £19.6 million in Welsh Government funding is set to revitalise town centres across Wales, delivering transformative regeneration projects that will create thriving spaces for communities to live, work and enjoy.

Local authorities right across Wales will receive grant funding through the Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns and Placemaking programmes to tackle empty properties, enhance public spaces and drive economic growth in communities that need it most.

Among the projects receiving support, Ceredigion County Council will benefit from up to £2.3 million to create a Culture and Community zone within Aberystwyth's historic Old College building, led by Aberystwyth University.

Cyngor Gwynedd has secured almost £1 million for the Bangor Empty Property Initiative, whilst Swansea Council has received more than £650,000 in grant and loan funding for the commercial and retail elements of the Biophilic Living development.

The Biophilic Living scheme represents a landmark investment in Swansea city centre, providing 50 affordable rental homes alongside retail and commercial space. The Welsh Government has invested more than £15 million to this innovative project, which integrates nature-inspired design into urban living.

Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant, said: