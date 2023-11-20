WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
More than 200 companies and trade associations join CBI and Make UK call on full capital expensing
Ahead of the Autumn Statement, the CBI, Make UK and Energy UK – backed by more than 200 companies and trade associations – have written to the Chancellor to ask that full capital expensing be made a permanent feature of the UK tax system.
Full text of the letter is as follows:
Dear Chancellor,
We are writing to ask you to make full expensing a permanent feature of the UK tax system in the Autumn Statement next week. At this time, we believe that this would have the single most transformational impact on business investment and growth and accelerate industry’s transition towards net zero.
It is a challenging time for the UK economy, with recent data showing that productivity has stagnated since 2008. If we are to tackle the pressures businesses face, we must create an environment that unlocks business investment to achieve sustainable growth and mobilise the potential and productivity of the UK workforce.
We welcome your decision in the Spring to introduce a three-year temporary full expensing regime for all plant and machinery. But OBR forecasts show that the temporary nature of the policy means most additional investment during this period will be brought forward, rather than being entirely new. This will limit the extent of productivity gains. Moreover, in many sectors, including manufacturing, investment cycles are far longer than three years, often spanning from five to seven to even thirty years, depending on the nature of that investment and the sector.
CBI and Make UK analysis, supported by other leading trade associations and business leaders, shows the significant impact introducing full expensing could have on UK business investment. Whilst there is an upfront cost, the long term benefit to the public finances will be positive as providing allowances up front enables greater investment, boosting employment and wider tax revenues. A recent report from the IFS supported this view. Finally, higher business investment, which would lead to a greater demand for capital in the economy, would also increase the long-run potential growth of the UK economy.
For the reasons above, therefore, we urge you to make this policy permanent to unlock much needed investment and drive productivity.
Best wishes,
Rain Newton-Smith
Chief Executive, CBI
Stephen Phipson CBE
Chief Executive, Make UK
Emma Pinchbeck
Chief Executive, Energy UK
Click here for the full press release
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Don’t sleepwalk into a year of low growth and lost opportunities – CBI Chief warns ahead of election campaign20/11/2023 16:05:00
Rain Newton-Smith tells business conference that political consensus not division can unlock investment and secure global growth prizes.
Transgender Day of Remembrance20/11/2023 11:25:00
Today, we remember the trans people who’ve been murdered around the world for no other reason than who they are.
NHS Confederation responds to Public Accounts Committee report on New Hospitals Programme20/11/2023 10:25:00
Matthew Taylor on the Public Accounts Committee's report and assessment of progress with the New Hospitals Programme
NHS Confederation - Rooting work support in local communities will help more people back in to employment20/11/2023 09:25:00
Matthew Taylor responds to the announcement of funding for ICS to provide support for people currently too unwell to work.
Conservatives set to overturn ban on use of agency workers during strikes despite “humiliating” High Court defeat17/11/2023 12:15:00
Ministers will try again to overturn the ban on the use of agency workers during strikes, as the government launches a consultation on the law change.
NHS Confederation - Disability History Month 202316/11/2023 16:25:00
Find out how to support Disability History Month between 16 November and 16 December 2023 and celebrate the achievements of disabled people.
TUC and Northern Powerhouse Partnership call for new “cross-party consensus” on infrastructure investment16/11/2023 14:05:00
Call comes after crunch rail summit with regional and industry leaders in Manchester yesterday.
TUC: “Britain cannot afford the Tories”16/11/2023 11:05:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday commented on the inflation figures showing CPI inflation at 4.6%.
LGA responds to Work and Pensions Committee report on cost of living payments15/11/2023 13:25:00
Cllr Pete Marland, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Resources Board responds to a report by the Commons Work and Pensions Committee about the future of cost of living payments and the Household Support Fund