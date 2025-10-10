More than 200,000 calls to urgent mental health service

The national 111 press 2 service, which has transformed access to support for urgent mental health issues, has received more than 200,000 calls since its launch.

The service was rolled out nationwide in December 2022 and provides immediate support for people experiencing mental health difficulties.

It has handled 200,900 calls to date and is the forerunner for a new generation of open access mental health services, which will be developed across Wales, providing people with access to support when and where they need it.

Today (10 October 2025) marks World Mental Health Day. This year's theme highlights access to services during catastrophes and emergencies.

Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing, Sarah Murphy, said:

The high levels of demand for 111 press 2 show how important it is to have support available when people need it most. Having this service available round the clock, every day of the year, shows how important immediate mental health support is for our communities. We need services like these to be available at the earliest stage possible, as they can help prevent mental health issues deteriorating and becoming more serious. It forms part of our ambition for Wales being the first nation to develop same-day mental health support, based on a stepped approach.

The free, 24-hour 111 press 2 service connects callers directly to mental health workers in their area and offers same-day support without a referral.

Most calls are made on Mondays and Tuesdays, and November and December see the highest demand.

People aged 25 to 34 are the most common age groups to use the service, followed by 35 to 44 year olds and 45 to 54 year olds.

Ciara Rogers, national programme director for mental health in Wales, said:

The 111 press 2 service plays a key role in early intervention and prevention. It's a vital part of improving access to mental health services across Wales. We want people accessing mental health services in Wales to be guided to the right support, first time, without delay. 111 press 2 is a great example of what we are looking to achieve with our focus on same-day, open-access support.

NHS 111 Press 2