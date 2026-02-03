More than 200,000 potholes fixed and prevented across Wales

More than 200,000 potholes on more than 400 miles of road surfacing have been fixed or prevented throughout Wales since April last year.

The Welsh Government’s local government borrowing initiative has enabled local councils to fix or prevent around 171,000 potholes across 324 miles of local roads in Wales. Whilst on the Strategic Road Network (SRN) more than 30,000 potholes have been fixed or prevented on more than 65 miles of road in the same period, thanks to Welsh Government funding.

To date 1,011 local and 24 trunk road resurfacing schemes have been completed across the country with more to come before the end of the financial year. Schemes such as A48 Redhill to Stormy Down in Bridgend are already making a big difference in the local community.

On the SRN work was completed just before Christmas on the M4 J24 to 26 Coldra to Malpas and a further two major schemes, A55 Dobbs Hill to Ewloe and A483 Beulah, will take place in 2026.

Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales Ken Skates yesterday said: