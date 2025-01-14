Welsh Government
More than 2,500 volunteers supported to improve local environments by Keep Wales Tidy every month thanks to £1.2m of Welsh Government funding
Over £1.2m of grant funding will help tackle litter across Wales and clean up our streets.
This extension of grant funding was yesterday confirmed by Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change, Huw Irranca-Davies.
The Welsh Government Local Environment Quality Funding helps Keep Wales Tidy support community groups, volunteers and local authorities right across the country. Together, they look after local areas making them better places to live, work and visit.
Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies yesterday said:
This funding is crucial to supporting all the dedicated volunteers across Wales who give their time to cleaning up our local streets and green spaces. Diolch o galon to all of you for the huge contribution you make to your communities.
I’m pleased that this funding will also help to stop litter at the source. A new litter monitoring system will give us a better understanding of where litter builds up and where to focus prevention.
One beneficiary, a community group in Merthyr Tydfil received support from KWT to organise the Big Gellideg Clean Up: a two-day clean-up of the estate. Since the event KWT have been supporting local residents others to create a Friends of Gellideg community group to continue the work they started last September.
Keep Wales Tidy CEO Owen Derbyshire, yesterday said:
We’re thrilled to celebrate the incredible achievements made possible through our ongoing partnership with the Welsh Government.
Their continued support has been instrumental in enabling us to bring about real, positive changes in local communities across Wales. With the help of thousands of dedicated volunteers who we support, we’ve transformed our environment, creating cleaner, greener spaces that everyone can take pride in.
These efforts have not only improved our surroundings but also boosted local pride and well-being. This partnership truly shows the power of collaboration, and we’re excited to keep building a brighter, more sustainable future for Wales together.
