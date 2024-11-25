More than 300 jabs a minute as part of NHS efforts to avoid winter ‘tripledemic’

NHS teams are delivering more than 300 vaccinations a minute for COVID, flu and RSV in a huge effort to help avoid a ‘tripledemic’ this winter.

New analysis of the latest vaccination data (from 30 September to 17 November) shows 335 vaccinations were given for COVID, flu and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) per minute on average, with around 3.4 million vaccinations a week.

In total, nearly 25 million vaccinations have been delivered for COVID, flu and RSV, since rollout began in September, as those eligible come forward to get their protection.

Of the almost 25 million vaccinations, more than one million vaccinations, around 87,000 a week, have been given for RSV after the NHS rolled out the jab for the first time ever, in a major push to avoid a tripledemic of COVID, flu and RSV over the colder months.

Since 1 September, flu vaccinations have been available for pregnant women and children to help stop the virus spreading as schools returned and are now fully rolled out across the country to all remaining eligible groups.

Anyone eligible can book a COVID or flu vaccine appointment via the NHS website, NHS App, or by calling 119 for free. The flu vaccine can also be booked by searching online for a local pharmacy and there are COVID walk in vaccination sites.

Those eligible for an RSV vaccine include people aged 75 to 79 and pregnant women. Women should speak to their maternity service about receiving a vaccination from 28 weeks to any point up to birth. Alternatively, pregnant women can get vaccinated by request at their local GP practice, while older adults will be invited by their local GP practice.

Steve Russell, NHS national director for vaccinations and screening, recently said:

“Thanks to the incredible efforts of NHS teams across the country, we are providing more than 300 vaccinations a minute against COVID, flu and RSV, to protect those most vulnerable during the colder months. “Getting vaccinated is your best defence against winter viruses and will help prevent people from getting seriously ill, reduce the amount of people needing hospital care, and help keep people at home with their families this winter. “We’ve now delivered millions of vaccinations – with thousands of sites offering COVID and flu jabs together – and have rolled out an RSV vaccination for the first time to help avoid a ‘tripledemic’ this winter – but we’re still urging more people to come forward and make sure they are protected this winter by getting these lifesaving vaccines as soon as possible.”

Dr Julie Yates, Deputy Director Immunisation Programmes at UKHSA, recently said:

“It’s great to see we’re boosting people’s immune systems against winter viruses in time for Christmas, with five jabs going in arms every second. It takes around two weeks for you to get optimum protection once vaccinated, so top-up now in time for Christmas. We tend to see flu and COVID-19 circulating at higher levels over this period. Don’t let these viruses spoil your plans if you’re celebrating, or worse, leave you seriously ill or in hospital.”

Minister for Public Health, Andrew Gwynne recently said: