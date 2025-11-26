More than 300,000 children supported by Scottish Child Payment

Commitment to eradicating child poverty

Social Security Scotland’s Scottish Child Payment is supporting 322,230 children across the country, newly published figures show.

Launched in February 2021, the Scotland-only benefit gives families with low incomes crucial financial support to help with the cost of raising children.

The weekly payment of £27.15 is paid every four weeks for every eligible child under the age of 16 within a household.

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said:

“Eradicating child poverty is the Scottish Government’s top priority and a national mission.

“This support is helping parents and carers with the essential costs of raising children and is contributing to lowering child poverty rates in Scotland compared with the rest of the UK. That progress is the result of our decision to invest in measures that directly support household budgets and improve the wellbeing of children.

“While we should recognise the positive impact this is having for thousands of families, we know there is still much more to do. One child in poverty is one too many, and we remain firmly committed to doing everything we can to support families and give every child the best possible start in life.

“Scottish Child Payment continues to be a central part of that mission, and these figures demonstrate why this support is so important to communities across Scotland.”

Background

Scottish Child Payment statistics to 30 September 2025: https://www.socialsecurity.gov.scot/reporting/publications/scottish-child-payment-statistics-to-30-september-2025

During 2024-25, Scottish Child Payment had a take-up rate of 94% among eligible people in Scotland: Take-Up Strategy Update - Take-up Rates of Scottish Benefits: October 2025 - gov.scot

The Five Family Payments Client Survey also published yesterday, showed 88% of respondents rated their overall experience of Social Security Scotland as either ‘good’ or ‘very good, and 9 in 10 said Social Security Scotland treated them with Fairness, Dignity and Respect.

Five Family Payments Client Survey: Social Security Scotland - Client Survey: Five Family Payments (April 2025 – September 2025)

Scottish Child Payment is one of the five family payments parents and carers may be eligible for along with Best Start Grant and Best Start Foods.

All of the following need to apply:

the person lives in Scotland

the person or their partner are getting certain benefits or payments

the person or their partner are the main person looking after a child who's under 16 years old

A parent or carer can apply whether they are in work or not, if they or their partner are getting one or more of the following benefits:

Universal Credit

income-based Jobseeker's Allowance (JSA).

Social Security Scotland also accept claims if the person alone is named on one of these benefits: