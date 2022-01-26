Welsh Government
|Printable version
More than £4.5m to investigate and learn from hospital-acquired COVID-19 infections in Wales
More than £4.5m is being invested into a programme investigating hospital-acquired Covid-19 infections in Wales.
Health Minister Eluned Morgan has pledged that all incidents of COVID-19 caught in hospitals will be investigated and lessons will be learnt to reduce the chances of it happening to anyone else.
The funding will go towards supporting a framework used by health boards to report and investigate hospital-acquired infections. Wales is the only nation in the UK to record every incident of a hospital-acquired infection – also known as nosocomial infections - via the ICNET database.
The investment over two years will support health boards and the NHS Delivery Unit to take forward an important and complex programme of investigation work into cases of hospital-acquired COVID-19.
Throughout the pandemic the NHS in Wales has worked incredibly hard to do all it can to keep the virus out of hospitals and to protect people being cared for, often in very difficult circumstances.
This has included rigorous infection control procedures in place in all NHS settings, including hospitals; free PPE available to all NHS and social care services; extensive guidance issued about social distancing, bed spacing, staff and patient testing, ventilation and mask wearing; and multiple checks undertaken by health boards, Healthcare Inspectorate Wales and the Health and Safety Executive.
However, despite the best efforts of healthcare staff doing their utmost to deliver care and prevent transmission of a highly infectious virus, and all these measures being in place combined with prioritised testing of healthcare workers, COVID-19 infections have been contracted in hospitals.
They account for around 1% of all COVID-19 infections. Very sadly, in some cases, some people have come to harm or died after acquiring COVID-19 in hospitals.
NHS Wales has been committed to investigating hospital-acquired COVID infections throughout the pandemic, with families affected encouraged to contribute to the “Putting Things Right” process and The Nosocomial Transmission Group set up in May 2020 to help prevent infections through learning and publishing a national framework in relation to patient safety incidents of hospital acquired COVID-19.
Health Minister Eluned Morgan said:
Our NHS in Wales has worked incredibly hard to keep the virus out of hospital settings, but unfortunately it has been impossible to achieve this.
With high rates of community transmission outside of hospitals during various periods of the pandemic, it has been a monumental task to prevent COVID-19 entering our healthcare settings and spreading to those receiving care in them.
We know that in some cases patients have experienced harm or died after catching COVID-19 in hospital settings, and we are deeply saddened by all those who have been affected by this.
We are investing in this framework as we are determined to not only investigate into every case of hospital-acquired COVID-19 infection, but learn why it happened so we can do everything in our powers to prevent it from happening again. It will also be reviewed in two years due to the evolving nature of the pandemic.
Original article link: https://gov.wales/more-45m-investigate-and-learn-hospital-acquired-covid-19-infections-wales
Latest News from
Welsh Government
£17m funding for collaborative data research in Wales26/01/2022 13:25:00
An initiative that has transformed how de-identified administrative data can be securely used to provide insight into social and economic issues in Wales is set to continue thanks to an investment of almost £17 million.
Self-isolation period reduced26/01/2022 11:25:00
People who test positive for Covid-19 will be able to leave self-isolation after 5 full days if they have 2 negative lateral flow tests, Health Minister Eluned Morgan has confirmed.
Welsh hospices’ funding to increase26/01/2022 10:25:00
Hospices in Wales will receive an extra £2.2m as part of the Welsh Government’s end-of-life care review.
Business Wales boost to Welsh economy worth £790 million a year by mid 202125/01/2022 13:15:00
Support from the Welsh Government’s Business Wales service boosted the Welsh economy by an estimated £790 million a year by mid 2021, according to new research unveiled by Economy Minister Vaughan Gething today.
Maternity and neonatal champions to improve services across Wales25/01/2022 09:05:00
Maternity and neonatal champions will be appointed to every health board in Wales to improve the quality of services in a new £1.15m Welsh Government plan.
New Year, new focus on food and drink careers in Wales24/01/2022 14:05:00
A campaign to encourage people to consider a new career in Wales’ growing food and drink industry has been launched by the Welsh Government.
Support for students to complete ‘vital’ Health and Social Care courses24/01/2022 11:05:00
The Welsh Government has announced £1.8 million to support health and social care students in Wales.
Minister unveils new plans that will help Welsh Government lead the fight against illegal waste exporters and waste crime24/01/2022 09:05:00
Climate Change Minister Julie James recently (21 January 2022) revealed plans to transform the waste industry in Wales, making it easier to crack down on illegal exports and on waste crime.
Sports fans return to outdoor events as Spectator Sports Fund is allocated21/01/2022 14:05:00
As restrictions for outdoor spectator sports move to alert level zero this weekend, the first phase of the Welsh Government’s £3 million Spectator Sports Fund is now being allocated, Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, Dawn Bowden, has confirmed.