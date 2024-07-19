National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE)
|Printable version
More than 40,000 people could benefit after NICE recommends new ‘take at home’ pill for advanced prostate cancer
Thousands of people could benefit from a new oral hormone therapy for advanced hormone sensitive prostate cancer.
A new pill to treat advanced hormone sensitive prostate cancer that could benefit just over 40,000 people has been recommended by NICE in final draft guidance.
Relugolix, also known as Orgovyx and made by Accord, is the first oral treatment of its kind to be approved by NICE.
It is an androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) but unlike other hormone treatments, which are given by injection, Relugolix is taken as a tablet, allowing people the option to take it at home.
Prostate cancer cells usually require androgen (male) hormones, such as testosterone, to grow. ADT reduces the levels of androgen hormones, with drugs or surgery, to prevent the prostate cancer cells from growing.
Relugolix lowers levels of testosterone by blocking the production of the hormone in the testes.
ADT can be associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular complications, including heart attacks and heart failure.
Clinical trial evidence suggests Relugolix is better at reducing testosterone to levels that stop cancer growth in the longer term than leuprolide and reduces the risk of serious cardiovascular events, compared with leuprolide. An indirect treatment comparison suggests relugolix works as well as other ADTs.
We are continuing to focus on what matters most to people by recommending this innovative and effective treatment that can make a positive difference to people with advanced prostate cancer.
Relugolix provides a convenient and flexible treatment option compared with therapies that need to be injected, helping people to avoid travel and time off work and the evidence shows it can improve people’s quality of life.
Helen Knight, director of medicines evaluation at NICE
Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men in the UK and there were around 51,000 new cases diagnosed in England in 2022.
People with high-risk localised or locally advanced hormone-sensitive prostate cancer are normally offered ADT, surgery, or radiotherapy.
Read the full final draft guidance for relugolix for treating hormone-sensitive prostate cancer
Original article link: https://www.nice.org.uk/news/articles/more-than-40-000-people-could-benefit-after-nice-recommends-new-take-at-home-pill-for-advanced-prostate-cancer
Latest News from
National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE)
NICE recommends digital technology to help diagnose ADHD in children and young people16/07/2024 12:20:00
A digital technology that will help healthcare professionals provide a quicker diagnosis to people with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) can be used by the NHS, NICE has said in draft guidance.
A new gene therapy, transformative cystic fibrosis medicines and an obesity jab included in guidance recommended during pre-election period09/07/2024 12:25:00
More than 20 pieces of draft and final guidance on a range of medicines and medical conditions were published during the pre-election period.
We recommended a new gene therapy, transformative cystic fibrosis medicines and an obesity jab, during election period08/07/2024 16:25:00
We publish more than 20 pieces of draft and final guidance during pre-election period.
NICE and NHS England announce plan to enable innovative tech to be adopted quicker23/05/2024 16:20:00
NHS patients in England will benefit from faster access to the most innovative and cutting-edge medical technologies under new plans announced today (23 May)
Home testing devices could increase the number of people diagnosed with sleep condition15/05/2024 13:20:00
Five home-testing devices to diagnose a silent sleep condition seriously harming the health of an estimated 2.5 million adults have been recommended by NICE in draft guidance.
Tests could lead to fewer people having unnecessary chemotherapy after surgery for early breast cancer13/05/2024 11:10:00
More people with early breast cancer could be spared chemotherapy and therefore avoid the side effects associated with the treatment after tumour profiling tests were recommended by NICE
Improved deal signals NICE recommendation of sickle cell treatment voxelotor03/05/2024 15:05:00
Around 4,000 people with sickle cell disease could benefit from a new treatment recommended by NICE in final draft guidance
Children and teenagers with an aggressive form of brain cancer set to benefit after NICE recommends new life-extending drug combination treatment24/04/2024 16:05:00
Dabrafenib with trametinib is a targeted treatment that can be taken at home rather than hospital and improves the length and quality of life for patients.
170,000 people in England to have further treatment choice for preventing migraine attacks.11/04/2024 16:05:00
In final draft guidance published today NICE has recommended atogepant, the first of a new type of oral treatment option for preventing both chronic and episodic migraines, opening the way for up to 170,000 people to choose it on the NHS in England