More than £46m to support community schemes and tackle inequality in schools across Wales

Education and Welsh Language Minister Jeremy Miles has announced £40m of new capital funding to place schools at the heart of their local communities.

The £40m of funding will be used to invest in practical infrastructure to create Community Focused Schools. Community Focused Schools build strong partnerships with families, respond to the needs of their communities, and collaborate effectively with other services to ensure all children thrive.

The funding announced will be used to support schools across all local authorities in Wales to deliver community projects, including food and gardening projects, community use of sports facilities and community hubs and kitchens within school buildings. In addition, providing parental and community outreach programmes such as nutrition and skills classes and parent and child reading sessions.

An additional £6.5m will fund more Education Welfare Service and Family Engagement Officers, who tackle inequality and absence issues, providing more support for the children and families who need it most.

The Minister for Education officially launched the new funding, during a visit to Cardiff West Community High School.

The school has benefited previously from almost £37m for a new state of the art building which replaced the existing school site. This has allowed the school to provide the best facilities for their learners and their local community. Community groups benefitting from these new facilities include a local Flying Start group and numerous sports teams use the playing fields.

Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles yesterday said: