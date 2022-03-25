Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities
|Printable version
More than 500 rough sleepers given new start thanks to Housing First scheme in West Midlands
A pioneering scheme to take rough sleepers off the street and into housing has now helped more than 500 people in the West Midlands.
- 515 people find new accommodation thanks to Housing First Scheme in West Midlands
- Pilot tackles homelessness for people with multiple and complex needs
- Having a place to live gives tenants better access to community support, health care and social benefits
Minister for Rough Sleeping and Housing Eddie Hughes and West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) Mayor Andy Street yesterday met a number of people in Walsall who are benefitting from the region’s successful Housing First pilot (24 March 2022).
Backed by £9.6 million government funding the WMCA pilot gives people who have experienced rough sleeping a home with intensive support for problems such as mental, psychological, or emotional ill health, drug or alcohol dependency, or experience of domestic violence and abuse.
Unlike other schemes, housing is provided regardless of whether people take up the support that is offered. They are given a choice about where to live, the services on offer to them and whether they wish to use them, and the evidence has shown that this leads to positive outcomes.
Minister for Rough Sleeping and Housing Eddie Hughes yesterday said:
Walsall has shown that the Housing First model works for people who have been stuck in a cycle of rough sleeping for years.
The tenants we met today have shown the importance of having a safe place to call their own as they help to address the trauma, addiction, and mental health issues they may face and to begin to turn their lives around.
Housing First is one of a range of measures put in place to end rough sleeping including our Rough Sleeping Initiative and the Rough Sleeping Accommodation Programme.
Housing First principles were introduced in England in 2016, after success in America, Canada, and in European countries including Denmark, France, and Finland and were a government manifesto commitment announced in the 2017 Autumn budget.
In 2018, £28 million was allocated to the West Midlands (WMCA), Greater Manchester (GMCA) and Liverpool City Region (LCRCA) and pilots were set up to test, if this type of intervention could be successful in supporting England’s most entrenched rough sleepers.
The pilots now in their fifth year have cumulatively supported over 1,000 of the most entrenched rough sleepers across 23 Local Authorities. Without provision such as Housing First, these individuals would not be in accommodation. A comprehensive external evaluation of the pilots will be published in full in 2023.
Peter (54) was a drug user with a history of depression and was homeless after not coping with the loss of family members. He was given a Housing First flat in 2020.
If it weren’t for Housing First, I would still be on the streets begging, sleeping rough. Having people urinate on me, try and beat me up and try and set me on fire.
Having my own place is absolutely heaven - I haven’t got any worries and I get a lot of support, if it weren’t for this scheme and my support worker I’d probably be dead.
Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands, added:
Since day one as Mayor I have made tackling homelessness and rough sleeping a top priority.
That’s why I was so determined to secure a Housing First pilot for the West Midlands, and why I am delighted it has proved such a success with more than 500 rough sleepers helped into a home of their own.
Where Housing First has proved such a breakthrough initiative is in the way in which it not only provides a home for people to call their own, but also the wrap-around support that allows some of society’s most vulnerable people to tackle their demons and move forward in life.
We know the country’s finances are challenged and difficult decisions have to be taken, but I am hopeful that the pilot’s success in the West Midlands will lead to the government extending our Housing First scheme and ultimately allow us to help more vulnerable people across the region into a home of their own.
Councillor Adrian Andrew, Deputy Leader of Walsall Council yesterday said:
We’re really proud of what has been achieved in Walsall to date in partnership with GreenSquareAccord and Walsall Housing Group.
The Housing First model doesn’t just change lives for the better — it’s my firm view that it has saved lives too. Our strong partnership is key to this success story.
Walsall Housing Group Corporate Director of Operations Fay Shanahan yesterday said:
By working with our partners in Walsall we have been able to make a real difference to the lives of people struggling with homelessness.
We have had huge success in supporting rough sleepers to sustain their tenancies, proving how the Housing First approach of combining a stable home with tailored support really works.
Paul Wright, Director of Specialist Support at GreenSquareAccord, yesterday said:
This innovative pilot scheme doesn’t just help homeless people into accommodation of their own, but it enables us to offer specialist and targeted ongoing support. Four years into the programme, we have housed and supported over 100 rough sleepers and have had no tenancy failures.
The joined-up approach that has been adopted between the local council, landlords and us as support provider, all working together, has helped to make this a fantastic success.
The West Midlands pilot is the first in the country to exceed its target of bringing 500 people off the street and into Housing First accommodation.
The pilot has provided funding for Housing First to be delivered across the seven WMCA region areas and supported the following number of people in each area:
- Birmingham – 175
- Walsall – 102
- Solihull – 25
- Wolverhampton – 50
- Coventry – 67
- Dudley – 38
- Sandwell – 58
Office address and general enquiries
2 Marsham Street
London
SW1P 4DF
Email correspondence@levellingup.gov.uk
General enquiries: please use this number if you are a member of the public 030 3444 0000
Media enquiries
Email newsdesk@levellingup.gov.uk
Please use this number if you are a journalist wishing to speak to Press Office 0303 444 1209
Social media – DLUHC
Twitter – https://twitter.com/luhc
Flickr – https://www.flickr.com/photos/dluhc/
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/luhcgovuk
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/more-than-500-rough-sleepers-given-new-start-thanks-to-housing-first-scheme-in-west-midlands
Latest News from
Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities
New law to resolve remaining COVID-19 commercial rent debts now in place24/03/2022 16:32:00
A new law is now in place to help resolve certain remaining commercial rent debts.
New digital tools to help residents have their say on local developments22/03/2022 12:10:00
Members of the public will be able to use innovative new technology to have a greater say in shaping and regenerating their communities.
£10 million for traveller sites across England will improve life chances and reduce unauthorised encampments21/03/2022 15:10:00
The funding will allow councils to provide improved transit sites and stopping places, so travellers have authorised places to stay, and access to facilities and services.
New plans to level up Blackpool unveiled18/03/2022 13:10:00
New measures to help turn the tide on deprivation in one of the UK’s most iconic seaside towns.
DLUHC Secretary of State's update on Ukrainian Sponsorship Scheme17/03/2022 12:10:00
Michael Gove's statement given yesterday on the government’s response to help those fleeing the conflict in Ukraine.
‘Homes for Ukraine’ scheme launches15/03/2022 12:10:00
UK individuals, charities, community groups and businesses can now record their interest in supporting Ukrainians fleeing the war through the government’s new Homes for Ukraine scheme.
Faith minister joins London church leaders to show support for Ukrainians10/03/2022 15:10:00
Kemi Badenoch met leaders to demonstrate solidarity and support for the Ukrainian people and the role the Christian church can play in welcoming newly arrived Ukrainians in the UK.
Inspirational Afghan women invited to Parliament for International Women’s Day09/03/2022 15:10:00
International Women’s Day marked by recognising just some of the extraordinary Afghan women who have made the UK their home.