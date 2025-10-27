More than 51km of new cycle routes and 400 new pedestrian crossings delivered by TfL and London's boroughs

TfL funding for boroughs last year enabled improvements including new cycle routes, pedestrian crossings, cycle parking, school streets and lower speed limits

London's 33 boroughs are responsible for around 95 per cent of streets across the capital and working with TfL to make them safe, accessible and reliable for all

Renewed action to make roads safer is part of the Mayor's Vision Zero strategy to eliminate all deaths and serious injuries from the city's transport network by 2041

Transport for London (TfL) and London's boroughs have released new data showing the scale of improvements delivered on London's streets between April 2024 and April 2025 through joint efforts to make the capital safer, healthier and more sustainable.

The schemes have used £80.85m of TfL's Local Implementation Plan funding, to support borough-led projects that enhance walking and cycling infrastructure, reduce road danger, improve air quality, and encourage active travel. In 2024/25, this funding has enabled boroughs to deliver:

Schemes to boost walking: More than 400 new pedestrian crossings have been installed with 61 new signal-controlled crossings, 108 zebra crossings and 232 uncontrolled crossings. 12km footways have also been widened to make it easier to walk

Schemes to make it easier and safer to cycle: 51km of new permanent cycle routes have been constructed. TfL and boroughs have also worked to deliver cycle parking, with 1,673 publicly accessible cycle parking spaces created, plus 10,000 residential and 900 school cycle parking spaces. Funding has also enabled 16,631 adults and 51,190 children to be trained with vital cycling skills

More School Streets: 150 more School Streets have been introduced, with the total now standing at more than 800 across London

Improved public transport access: 64 bus stops have been given accessibility upgrades, and 2.8km of new bus lanes to improve journey times and reliability

More Low Traffic Neighbourhoods: Seven new schemes to reduce traffic on local roads were introduced, 15 experimental schemes were made permanent, and 26 new road closures have been implemented to reduce through-traffic and improve local air quality

More Sustainable Urban Drainage systems: Over 50,000 square metres of pipes and sewers have been delivered to help prevent flooding and increase climate resilience

These improvements are helping to reduce traffic, improve road safety and enable more Londoners to choose walking and cycling for everyday journeys. Boroughs bring deep local knowledge of their communities and transport networks to these projects, ensuring they meet the needs of their residents. From new cycle routes to upgraded bus stops, every scheme delivered plays a vital role in achieving the Mayor's goal of 80 per cent of journeys being taken by walking, cycling or public transport by 2041.

TfL will continue partnering with London's boroughs to improve road safety across the capital throughout the three-year programme. Boroughs have set out plans to help deliver 222 new School Streets schemes and up to 95km of new cycle routes by 2027/28.

The programme will also aim to deliver further projects to tackle road danger across London, including 15 new schemes at some of London's most dangerous junctions and new borough-wide 20mph schemes. Boroughs will play a key role in delivering TfL's next Vision Zero Action Plan, which is due to be published early next year.

Helen Cansick, TfL's Head of Healthy Streets Investment, said:

'London's boroughs play a crucial role in delivering improvements that make our streets safer, more accessible and more sustainable. The level of ambition from passionate borough officers has increased year on year, as they see the value that this investment has for the communities they serve - from safer places to cross the road and expanded cycle routes to lower traffic speeds, safer journeys for schoolchildren and cleaner air. We look forward to continuing working with boroughs to build a better, safer and greener London for everyone.'

Will Norman, London's Walking and Cycling Commissioner, said:

'This impressive data highlights the power of working in partnership, with TfL's expertise and London boroughs' deep local knowledge combining to create streets that truly reflect the needs of their communities. This ongoing work to make it easier and safer for Londoners to choose walking or cycling for shorter journeys is vital in achieving the Mayor's Vision Zero target and building a healthier, more sustainable city for all.'

Tanya Braun, Director of External Affairs and Fundraising, Living Streets:

'These improvements are making London a safer place for everyone living, visiting and working in the capital.

'Our latest research for International Walk to School Month found that parents are discouraged from walking their children to school because of traffic, vehicles around the school gates and a lack of safe crossings. By expanding the School Streets programme, introducing new crossings and widening our pavements, more of us can now choose cleaner and healthier ways to get around.'