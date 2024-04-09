FSCS
|Printable version
More than £54million recovered from failed financial providers in 2023/24, latest data from FSCS shows
London – In the year ending March 2024, the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) has recovered over £54million from the estates of failed financial services providers. These recoveries help to reduce the cost of compensation to the financial services industry, with the majority offsetting the cost of the FSCS levy. Around £2million of the funds secured has been passed on as an additional recovery for customers who lost more than the FSCS compensation limit.
- New data from FSCS shows over £54million has been recovered from failed financial providers during the 2023/24 financial year.
- Recoveries help to reduce FSCS levies on the industry, with the majority offsetting the amount charged to firms.
- Around £2million of the funds secured has been passed on as an additional recovery for customers who lost more than the FSCS compensation limit when their financial providers went out of business.
FSCS protects people when authorised financial services providers go out of business by paying eligible customers the compensation they are owed. FSCS compensation is typically limited to £85,000 per person, dependent on the product covered. The service FSCS provides is completely free - funded by the industry through a levy paid by authorised financial firms.
Research among UK adults has shown that awareness of FSCS helps raise confidence in financial services, with close to nine in ten (88%) people who are aware of FSCS saying they feel more confident taking out a product covered by the scheme[2]. Additionally, knowledge that the industry is meeting the cost of compensation when providers fail is a key driver of trust for almost half (44%) of consumers[3].
FSCS usually pursues recoveries against a firm by making a claim in the firm’s insolvency. It can also pursue recoveries against any relevant third parties who may carry legal responsibility for customers’ losses, for example professional indemnity insurers.
Cecile Loosely, Head of Recoveries at FSCS, said:
“The recoveries team at FSCS are committed to pursuing the best outcome for our customers and levy payers. Increasingly, we are taking more complex recoveries action that can span international jurisdictions, with some high profile, high value and complex recoveries actions being taken in recent times.
A particular example is our claim against the Gibraltar insurance firm, Green Realisation 123 Ltd, formerly known as MCE Insurance Company Ltd. The specialist motorbike and car insurance firm was placed into administration in late 2021 resulting in FSCS paying out approximately £90million in compensation to the firm’s customers. Through our recoveries process, we have successfully secured £23million from the firm’s estate, and we continue to work closely with the firm’s administrators to recover as much money as possible and further reduce the impact of compensation costs on levy payers. “
James Darbyshire, Chief Counsel at FSCS, said:
“We know awareness of FSCS protection can help people to feel confident that their money is safe, contributing to broader financial stability. Ensuring a fair levy for the financial services industry, while maintaining a trusted and effective compensation service, is a priority for FSCS. The ongoing work undertaken to recover the costs of compensation, where reasonably possible and cost effective, helps to reduce the levy and hold those responsible for causing financial harm to account.”
Media enquiries
Please email publicrelations@fscs.org.uk.
Original article link: https://www.fscs.org.uk/media/press/2024/apr/more-than-54mil-recovered-202324/
Latest News from
FSCS
FSCS confirms nine firms have been declared in default in December 2023 and January 202416/02/2024 14:10:00
Regular notice that consumers could be in line for compensation.
Delivering for our customers in 202323/01/2024 13:10:00
With thousands of claims processed and millions paid in compensation to customers, 2023 was another challenging but rewarding year for the FSCS Customer team. Across the calendar year, a total of 61 financial firms were declared in default and we made 40,197 claim decisions for 27,145 customers. FSCS Chief Customer Officer, Sarah Marin, tells us more.
FSCS announces 2024/25 proposed management expenses budget of £103.1m11/01/2024 12:20:00
Today, FSCS publishes its Budget Update which outlines its proposed 2024/25 management expenses.
Fortnightly financial five minutes #31 Sophie Hulm13/12/2023 12:25:00
Nigel Yeates, Communications and Stakeholder Business Partner, speaks to Sophie Hulm, Chief Executive at Progress Together about socio-economic diversity, the culture of the financial services sector and priorities moving forward.
FSCS confirms unchanged 2023/24 levy of £270m and provides early indication of compensation and levy figures for 2024/2509/11/2023 13:25:00
The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) today publishes its latest Outlook including the latest update on the annual levy for 2023/24.
FSCS confirms 12 firms have been declared in default in August and September 202312/10/2023 11:25:00
Regular notice that consumers could be in line for compensation.
Fortnightly financial five minutes #27 Kate Steere05/10/2023 09:10:00
Nigel Yeates, Communications and Stakeholder Business Partner, speaks to Kate Steere, Deputy Editor at Finder about financial decision making and financial education.
6 Towns Credit Union Limited declared in default: FSCS to protect its 7,416 members07/09/2023 14:10:00
The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) has stepped in to protect the members of 6 Towns Credit Union Limited, which has stopped trading and is now in default.