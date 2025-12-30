National Archives
|Printable version
More than 600 government files released under 20-year rule
More than 600 documents are released by the Cabinet Office today under the 20-year rule. Most are correspondence and work on government policies during Sir Tony Blair’s Labour administration 2004-2005.
They include a file about Kim Philby’s archive and another relating to the successful Olympics 2012 bid.
There is material relating to the tsunami in the Indian Ocean and birthday messages to Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret.
Of the files, The National Archives has digitised more than 80 which are available to download and view below from today. The rest of the documents are available to order and read at The National Archives in Kew, south-west London.
Contents
CAB 128 – Conclusions of Cabinet Meetings, 2004-2005
CAB 130 – Cabinet: Miscellaneous Committees: Minutes and Papers, 2005
CAB 134 – Miscellaneous Committees: Minutes and Papers (General Series)
CAB 164: Cabinet Office Subject (Theme Series) Files
PREM 49: Prime Minister’s Office, Correspondence and Papers, 1997-2010
CAB 128 – Conclusions of Cabinet Meetings, 2004-2005
- CAB 128/131 (PDF, 174.9 MB)
- CAB 128/132 (PDF, 60.8 MB)
- CAB 128/133 (PDF, 182.5 MB)
- CAB 128/134 (PDF, 259.3 MB)
CAB 130 – Cabinet: Miscellaneous Committees: Minutes and Papers, 2005
CAB 134 – Miscellaneous Committees: Minutes and Papers (General Series)
- CAB 134/6718 (PDF, 0.2 MB)
- CAB 134/6719 (PDF, 5.2 MB)
- CAB 134/6755 (PDF, 84.3 MB)
- CAB 134/6756 (PDF, 2 MB)
- CAB 134/6767 (PDF, 0.9 MB)
- CAB 134/6771 (PDF, 76.3 MB)
- CAB 134/6774 (PDF, 0.2 MB)
- CAB 134/6786 (PDF, 25.1 MB)
- CAB 134/6787 (PDF, 1.6 MB)
CAB 164: Cabinet Office Subject (Theme Series) Files
- CAB 164/2186 (PDF, 7.8 MB)
- CAB 164/2197/1 (PDF, 229.3 MB)
- CAB 164/2197/2 (PDF, 180.3 MB)
- CAB 164/2205 (PDF, 69.4 MB)
- CAB 164/2206 (PDF, 319.6 MB)
- CAB 164/2207 (PDF, 305.3 MB)
- CAB 164/2208 (PDF, 303.7 MB)
- CAB 164/2219 (PDF, 225.1 MB)
- CAB 164/2220 (PDF, 177.1 MB)
- CAB 164/2251 (PDF, 109.3 MB)
- CAB 164/2253 (PDF, 120.7 MB)
- CAB 164/2278 (PDF, 124.9 MB)
- CAB 164/2291 (PDF, 54.1 MB)
- CAB 164/2293 (PDF, 169.2 MB)
- CAB 164/2301 (PDF, 108.4 MB)
- CAB 164/2339 (PDF, 140.2 MB)
- CAB 164/2375/2 (PDF, 117.6 MB)
- CAB 164/2378 (PDF, 90.2 MB)
- CAB 164/2379 (PDF, 85.9 MB)
PREM 49: Prime Minister’s Office, Correspondence and Papers, 1997-2010
- PREM 49/3934 (PDF, 73.6 MB)
- PREM 49/3983 (PDF, 158.1 MB)
- PREM 49/3984 (PDF, 224.6 MB)
- PREM 49/3988 (PDF, 242.4 MB)
- PREM 49/3989 (PDF, 196.8 MB)
- PREM 49/3997 (PDF, 43 MB)
- PREM 49/3998 (PDF, 41.3 MB)
- PREM 49/4000 (PDF, 60.9 MB)
- PREM 49/4039 (PDF, 538.7 MB)
- PREM 49/4048 (PDF, 129 MB)
- PREM 49/4062 (PDF, 18.9 MB)
- PREM 49/4066 (PDF, 124.7 MB)
- PREM 49/4067 (PDF, 373.5 MB)
- PREM 49/4086 (PDF, 163 MB)
- PREM 49/4088 (PDF, 94.5 MB)
- PREM 49/4101 (PDF, 175.3 MB)
- PREM 49/4102 (PDF, 170.9 MB)
- PREM 49/4140 (PDF, 83 MB)
- PREM 49/4141 (PDF, 229.3 MB)
- PREM 49/4143 (PDF, 170.5 MB)
- PREM 49/4145 (PDF, 153.5 MB)
- PREM 49/4154 (PDF, 59.9 MB)
- PREM 49/4195 (PDF, 261.3 MB)
- PREM 49/4196 (PDF, 32.2 MB)
- PREM 49/4203/1 (PDF, 133.6 MB)
- PREM 49/4203/2 (PDF, 191.4 MB)
- PREM 49/4230 (PDF, 130.8 MB)
- PREM 49/4232 (PDF, 7.3 MB)
- PREM 49/4233 (PDF, 3.5 MB)
- PREM 49/4236 (PDF, 127 MB)
- PREM 49/4237 (PDF, 115.3 MB)
- PREM 49/4259 (PDF, 338.5 MB)
- PREM 49/4260 (PDF, 209.2 MB)
- PREM 49/4261 (PDF, 119.1 MB)
- PREM 49/4287 (PDF, 130.5 MB)
- PREM 49/4303 (PDF, 70.8 MB)
- PREM 49/4304 (PDF, 14.7 MB)
- PREM 49/4322 (PDF, 218.7 MB)
- PREM 49/4323 (PDF, 63.5 MB)
- PREM 49/4325 (PDF, 3.1 MB)
- PREM 49/4335 (PDF, 80.2 MB)
- PREM 49/4336 (PDF, 16.1 MB)
- PREM 49/4339 (PDF, 168.2 MB)
- PREM 49/4340 (PDF, 275.4 MB)
- PREM 49/4347 (PDF, 95.8 MB)
- PREM 49/4381 (PDF, 11.7 MB)
- PREM 49/4385 (PDF, 81.8 MB)
- PREM 49/4432 (PDF, 171.8 MB)
- PREM 49/4439 (PDF, 27.1 MB)
- PREM 49/4453 (PDF, 164.5 MB)
- PREM 49/4664/1 (PDF, 158.9 MB)
- PREM 49/4664/2 (PDF, 156.3 MB)
- PREM 49/4666 (PDF, 55.7 MB)
- PREM 49/4667 (PDF, 57.4 MB)
Original article link: https://www.nationalarchives.gov.uk/about/news/more-than-600-government-files-released-under-20-year-rule/
Latest News from
National Archives
Parliament’s Archive Collections Now Accessible at The National Archives15/12/2025 14:15:00
As of friday, visitors to The National Archives can request access to records from Parliament’s Archive which are now housed at Kew.
Rare chance to see Jane Austen’s will in Love Letters exhibition10/12/2025 09:15:00
Two hundred and fifty years after her birth on 16 December 1775, Jane Austen fans will have a rare chance to see her will in The National Archives’ Love Letters exhibition, opening on 24 January.
Bosie’s passionate plea for lover Oscar Wilde in Love Letters exhibition09/12/2025 12:15:00
A passionate plea for clemency from Oscar Wilde’s lover Lord Alfred Douglas goes on show in The National Archives’ Love Letters exhibition, opening in January.
The National Archives Updates Service Fees02/12/2025 14:15:00
From 2 February 2026, The National Archives will increase fees for some services as we bring charges in line with current delivery costs.
Unlocking stories through cataloguing collections: Archives Revealed02/12/2025 09:15:00
In this blog, Jessica Hogg explores how Archives Revealed projects are connecting communities and celebrating diversity and identity.
Introducing the European Holocaust Research Infrastructure UK (EHRI-UK)30/10/2025 14:15:00
Read about our work as part of the European Holocaust Research Infrastructure UK, a national body representing Holocaust-related collections in the UK.
Exhibition to explore the making of America to feature rare Declaration of Independence21/10/2025 14:15:00
We can today announce a major exhibition exploring the birth of the United States of America to coincide with the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence on 4 July 2026.
Cataloguing Women’s Auxiliary Territorial Service records from the Second World War08/10/2025 09:15:00
In February 2023, the Ministry of Defence began the monumental task of transferring ten million personal records to The National Archives for permanent preservation.