More than 600 government files released under 20-year rule

More than 600 documents are released by the Cabinet Office today under the 20-year rule. Most are correspondence and work on government policies during Sir Tony Blair’s Labour administration 2004-2005.

They include a file about Kim Philby’s archive and another relating to the successful Olympics 2012 bid.

There is material relating to the tsunami in the Indian Ocean and birthday messages to Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret.

Of the files, The National Archives has digitised more than 80 which are available to download and view below from today. The rest of the documents are available to order and read at The National Archives in Kew, south-west London.

CAB 128 – Conclusions of Cabinet Meetings, 2004-2005

CAB 130 – Cabinet: Miscellaneous Committees: Minutes and Papers, 2005

CAB 134 – Miscellaneous Committees: Minutes and Papers (General Series)

CAB 164: Cabinet Office Subject (Theme Series) Files

PREM 49: Prime Minister’s Office, Correspondence and Papers, 1997-2010