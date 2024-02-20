More than 900 workers sitting comfortably following Welsh Government support for business growth

A business that designs, manufactures and maintains first and business class aircraft seating is investing for the future at its sites in Newport and Cwmbran, after Welsh Government funding helped support more than 900 existing jobs and further workforce growth.

Safran Seats GB is one of the world's leading suppliers of first and business class seating to the fleets of the world’s biggest international airlines.

With £1.6 million of support from the Welsh Government’s Economy Futures Fund, the firm is making a multi-million-pound investment into its sites in south Wales, primarily in the acquisition of new machining equipment and facility modernisation.

Véronique Bardelmann, CEO of Safran Seats GB said:

We are delighted to have received this funding from the Welsh Government’s Economy Futures Fund. It will complement our own investment in modernising our equipment and facilities to be more efficient and sustainable in Newport and Cwmbran, so that we are able to deliver the increased demand in first and business class seating production and in-service support. We will see a significant increase in manufacturing volume this year, as in-development programmes move into production. This is fantastic news for our workforce that is continuing to grow, and our supply chain partners locally.

The Welsh Government’s Economy Futures Fund supports businesses to invest, grow and build the Welsh economy.

Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething said: