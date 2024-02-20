Welsh Government
|Printable version
More than 900 workers sitting comfortably following Welsh Government support for business growth
A business that designs, manufactures and maintains first and business class aircraft seating is investing for the future at its sites in Newport and Cwmbran, after Welsh Government funding helped support more than 900 existing jobs and further workforce growth.
Safran Seats GB is one of the world's leading suppliers of first and business class seating to the fleets of the world’s biggest international airlines.
With £1.6 million of support from the Welsh Government’s Economy Futures Fund, the firm is making a multi-million-pound investment into its sites in south Wales, primarily in the acquisition of new machining equipment and facility modernisation.
Véronique Bardelmann, CEO of Safran Seats GB said:
We are delighted to have received this funding from the Welsh Government’s Economy Futures Fund.
It will complement our own investment in modernising our equipment and facilities to be more efficient and sustainable in Newport and Cwmbran, so that we are able to deliver the increased demand in first and business class seating production and in-service support.
We will see a significant increase in manufacturing volume this year, as in-development programmes move into production. This is fantastic news for our workforce that is continuing to grow, and our supply chain partners locally.
The Welsh Government’s Economy Futures Fund supports businesses to invest, grow and build the Welsh economy.
Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething said:
Here in Wales, we want to help businesses grow and, in turn, provide better jobs, closer to home.
Our mission for a prosperous, greener and fairer Welsh economy rests on stronger regional economies, and Safran Seats GB is a prime example of that; a major employer in south east Wales offering important high quality, high skilled jobs paying attractive salaries.
Not only does the company have a significant impact on the local area, but also spends around £11 million every year on suppliers – many of which are small, independent businesses based in Wales.
I’m therefore delighted we’ve been able to support them though our Economy Futures Fund as we work towards an economy built by all of us.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/more-900-workers-sitting-comfortably-following-welsh-government-support-business-growth
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Strategy takes new, broad approach to supporting mental health20/02/2024 16:05:00
Deputy Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing launches the new Mental Health and Wellbeing Strategy and the Suicide and Self-harm Strategy for consultation.
More than £8 million worth of loan funding will help revitalise town and city centres across Wales20/02/2024 11:05:00
Five local authorities are set to benefit from an £8 million Welsh Government towns programme Climate Change Minister Julie James confirmed yesterday.
Significant disruption expected but urgent care to continue during second junior doctors strike19/02/2024 14:05:00
Urgent and life-threatening care will continue to be provided during second junior doctors strike in Wales this week, but significant disruption is expected to other services.
Celebrating Youth Work excellence in Wales19/02/2024 11:05:00
The Youth Work Excellence Awards are a chance to recognise and celebrate the outstanding youth work taking place across Wales.
Avian Influenza: Bird gatherings ban relaxed in Wales16/02/2024 14:05:00
The ban on gatherings of Galliforme birds such as pheasants, chickens and turkeys has been lifted in Wales, Chief Veterinary Officer for Wales, Dr Richard Irvine has announced.
Innovative and energy efficient development will provide 50 new homes for an affordable social rent16/02/2024 11:05:00
Wales & West Housing’s Colchester Avenue development, located on the former site of the Three Brewers Pub, will see a mix of 50 new modern and energy efficient one- and two-bedroom flats in Penylan, Cardiff.
Celebrating Professor Emeritus Colin H. Williams’ contribution to language policy16/02/2024 10:25:00
On Thursday 8 February international experts came together to discuss the successes and challenges of preserving minority languages, and to thank Emeritus Professor Colin H Williams for his contribution to language policy.
Innovation providing greater choice and independence for people receiving domiciliary care in Wales15/02/2024 10:15:00
New ways of delivering domiciliary care are being trialled in several local authority areas to provide greater independence and control for people receiving care.