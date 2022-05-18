NHS Wales
|Printable version
More than a Coronavirus response; why population health should always be high on the agenda
Mark Bellis, Director of Policy and International Health, WHO Collaborating Centre on Investment for Health & Wellbeing at Public Health Wales, explains why studying wider population health is always essential to minimising health inequalities and improving people’s health and wellbeing, and even more so when faced with a global pandemic.
“Over the past two-years, Public Health Wales has played a critical part in the control of Coronavirus. Our expertise has influenced the identification of infection, underpinned advice on self-protection and informed the necessary restrictions put in place across Wales in order to minimise the spread of the virus. However, even in the early stages of pandemic it was clear that such dramatic changes to people’s live would have profound repercussions for their immediate and long term mental and physical health.
“We required new information on how people were coping with greater isolation, restrictions on their movements and less access to services. We needed to understand how other countries were coping with new ways of living and working, learn from them and help them learn from us. Further, although the pandemic was the predominant concern for people and public health professionals, we still needed to ensure that other existing and potential threats to people’s health were monitored, assessed, and addressed as the pandemic progressed.
“In order to meet many of these challenges, Public Health Wales established the Population Health Group (PHG), pulling individuals together from across the whole organisation in order to consider and help address the broader harms arising from or continuing through the pandemic. With a little funding and a lot of good will and enthusiasm, the group and the staff they represent have undertaken critical work to influence how we and others protect and promote broader health throughout the pandemic. As pandemic restrictions recede, and the attention of our whole organisation moves back to population health and inequalities, here we have pulled together a record of some of the accomplishment of PHG.
“In the last two years’, the group have produced and published more than 80 reports, with subjects including but not limited to:
- Trade
- Employment and fair work
- Public perceptions, attitudes and behaviours to Coronavirus and its restrictions
- Wellbeing challenges
- Home and agile working
- Climate change
- Domestic violence and abuse
- Adverse childhood experiences
- Carers
- Basic Income
- Vulnerability
- Health impacts of policy decisions
- International horizon scanning of Coronavirus measures
- Education
- Inequalities
- Future trends
- The triple challenge of climate change, Coronavirus and Brexit
- Vaccine hesitancy
- Household energy
- Planning healthy spaces
- Decarbonisation
“I have had the pleasure of chairing this group through the pandemic and would like to thank my vice-chairs (Tracy Black and Sally Attwood), all members of the group and the wide range of staff across Public Health Wales who have contributed their work and dedication throughout. Thanks is also due to the Executive and Board for recognising the need to address broader health issues during the pandemic and creating the resource and space to make this possible. I hope that we are not faced with another crisis like Coronavirus for many, many years. However, should another pandemic emerge, I hope the learning from the Population Health Group means that we are well prepared for many of the inevitable challenges it will present to public health in Wales.”
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/news/more-than-a-coronavirus-response-why-population-health-should-always-be-high-on-the-agenda/
Latest News from
NHS Wales
Young people's mental health prioritised with funding award16/05/2022 13:43:00
A project that aims to support the mental health of young people in South Wales, has been given the green light, thanks to The National Lottery Community Fund.
Nosocomial transmission of COVID-19: two new reports look at the impact of healthcare-acquired infection16/05/2022 09:15:00
Two new reports from Public Health Wales have looked at the impact of nosocomial (hospital-acquired) transmission of Coronavirus during the pandemic.
NHS Digital Celebrates International Nurses Day with Twitter Takeover13/05/2022 16:15:00
Three digital nurses took over NHS Digital’s Twitter page to answer questions about their profession.
Research in coal-mining communities reveals how local histories shape vaccination uptake13/05/2022 13:43:00
People living in areas with a strong coal mining tradition are more likely to have negative attitudes towards COVID-19 vaccinations and lockdown measures to those in areas without this history, according to a team of researchers from Wales and the United States.
Nurses' contribution celebrated.13/05/2022 11:15:00
On International Nurses Day, Public Health Wales is celebrating nurses and midwives for their incredible contribution to health and care.
Update: Public Health Wales investigating acute hepatitis cases in children09/05/2022 14:15:00
Public Health Wales is working with the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) as well as Public Health Scotland (PHS) and Public Health Agency (Northern Ireland) to investigate cases of acute hepatitis in children.
Changes to vaccine reporting on our surveillance dashboard14/04/2022 13:15:00
From 25 April, Public Health Wales will move from daily to weekly reporting of vaccine uptake in Wales on our surveillance dashboard.
Regional funding change provides opportunity for improved health and well-being in Wales13/04/2022 13:05:00
A new report from Public Health Wales examines how a future replacement scheme for EU Structural Funds could be key to improving the health and well-being of people in Wales.
Rural communities face pivotal time of change as 'Triple challenge' impacts take effect13/04/2022 09:15:00
A new report published by Public Health Wales highlights how the combined influences of Brexit, Coronavirus and climate change will potentially see rural communities in Wales experience a time of great change, with both opportunities and negative impacts to navigate.