Welsh Government
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More than just words: programme of the week at Eisteddfod Genedlaethol Y Garreg Las 2026
Details of the ‘More than just words’ programme of events taking place during Urdd Eisteddfod Ynys Môn 2026
Programme of the week
The programme is organised by day. For each day, the information includes the partners of the day and any scheduled morning or afternoon activities.
More than just words / Mwy na geiriau will be based at Stand 101 to 105.
Saturday 1 August
Come and learn about Mwy na geiriau / More than just words, the Welsh Government's strategy to strengthen Welsh language services in health and care.
Iwan Brioc comingtooursenses.org will showcase his work on 'Dod Nol' at ein Coed (all day).
Sunday 2 August
Come and learn about Mwy na geiriau / More than just words, the Welsh Government's strategy to strengthen Welsh language services in health and care.
Iwan Brioc comingtooursenses.org will showcase his work on 'Dod Nol' at ein Coed (all day).
Monday 3 August
National Centre for Learning Welsh
11:30 to 12:30
A new partnership between the National Centre for Learning Welsh and the Royal College of Midwives to support midwives to use more Welsh in their work.
NHS Wales Shared Services Partnership – Opticians
13:30 to 14:30
Simultaneous translator will be available – Welsh to English.
Public Health Wales – Antibiotic Resistance Team and Health Improvement Team
Fun activities for children (snot gun etc!) and e-Bug or Superbugs materials to raise awareness about infections and prevention and about antibiotic resistance (all day).
Public Health Wales – HAPUS Team
Promoting an initiative focused on improving mental wellbeing through community engagement, resources, and national conversations (all day).
meddwl.org
They will be sharing information about their platform and how they support mental health and wellbeing (morning).
Tuesday 4 August
NHS Wales Shared Services Partnership: Gluten Free Food Scheme
9:30 to 12:00
Public Health Wales: Antibiotic Resistance Team and Immunisation Team
Fun activities for children (snot gun etc!) and e-Bug or Superbugs materials to raise awareness about infections and how to prevent and about antibiotic resistance (all day).
Public Health Wales: HAPUS Team
Promoting an initiative focused on improving mental wellbeing through community engagement, resources, and national conversations (all day).
Dr Rob Morgan
Raising awareness of Support Scheme for Welsh learners (all day).
Mwy na geiriau / More than just words
Come and visit us at the MTW stand for a chat about social care.
We’ll have a range of resources available, as well as a message board where you can share messages and thoughts with carers.
Our colleagues from Social Care Wales (SCW) and WeCare Wales look forward to welcoming you and talking with you about the opportunities and support available in social care.
We hope to see you there! (all day)
Other organisations attending:
- Care Inspectorate Wales
Wednesday 5 August
Ceredigion County Council / CERED team – Menter Iaith Ceredigion
Showcasing their Hêl Atgofion / Memories Project – a piece of artwork made by residents of residential homes.
Social Care Wales: Ein Cynnig Cymraeg / Our Welsh Offer
11:00 to 12:00
Come and discover how we help employers identify and develop the Welsh language skills that already exist within their workforce. This engaging session shares a proven approach to boosting staff confidence, improving service quality, and enabling more people to receive care in their language, with real stories from employers making it happen.
Join us for an honest conversation about confidence, courage, and using Welsh at work. Hear from an employer who supported staff on their language journey, a tutor helping learners across Wales and a learner who discovered they could use more Welsh than they ever imagined because Welsh isn't about getting it perfect. It's about having the confidence to start.
Other organisations attending:
- Careers Wales
- Care Inspectorate Wales
Thursday 6 August
Digital Health and Care Wales
13:30 to 14:30
Panel session: "How is digital technology changing the NHS in Wales?"
Panel session: chaired by Ifan Evans.
Panel:
- Dr Meinir Jones, Hywel Dda UHB
- Elin Wyn, Chair of the MNG Advisory Board
Young Carers Trust: 'Aware of Carers' Project
Raising awareness of unpaid carers among workers/healthcare professionals.
They are launching their film which reflects the importance of enabling carers to communicate through Welsh, their first language, when they have to deal with health and social care workers in Wales (all day).
Friday 7 August
Shared Pledge launch
13:30 to 14:30
Launch of a Shared Pledge between Mwy na geiriau / More than just words and Llais.
There is also a roundtable discussion.
Mabon ap Gwynfor MS, Cabinet Minister for Health and Care will be in attendance.
There will be an interpreter available: Welsh to English.
Public Health Wales: HAPUS Team
Promoting an initiative focused on improving mental wellbeing through community engagement, resources, and national conversations (all day).
Saturday 8 August
Public Health Wales – HAPUS Team
Promoting an initiative focused on improving mental wellbeing through community engagement, resources, and national conversations (all day).
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/more-just-words-programme-week-eisteddfod-genedlaethol-y-garreg-las-2026
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