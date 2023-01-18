Scottish Government
|Printable version
More time to apply for short-term lets licences
Pragmatic approach to support hosts during cost of living crisis.
Recognising the pressures short-term lets hosts face at this time, legislation has been laid to extend the deadline for applying for a licence by six months to 1 October 2023.
The new deadline applies to anyone operating as a host before 1 October 2022. Anyone who started operating after that must have applied for and obtained a licence before accepting guests and bookings.
Housing Secretary Shona Robison said:
“We are taking a pragmatic approach to help support hosts in recognition of the wider cost of living crisis that is placing pressure on businesses. This one-off six-month extension will give businesses more time to spread the cost of the licence fee, and meet the scheme requirements.
“The principal component of our licencing scheme is a mandatory set of safety standards which many hosts will already be meeting as a matter of best practice or compliance with existing law. Our scheme gives local authorities the powers to strike a balance between the economic and tourism benefits of short-term lets and community concerns.
“Many hosts have already applied for a licence. I encourage those that have yet to do so to apply for a licence well in advance of the extended deadline.”
Background
New hosts must now apply for, and obtain, a licence before accepting bookings or receiving guests. Anyone who operating as a host before 1 October 2022 can operate as normal while their application is being determined.
In December 2022 the Housing Secretary issued a letter to the Housing and Planning Committee confirming the intentions to amend the deadline of the scheme in the new year.
The Scottish Government will undertake a review of levels of short-term let activity in early 2024.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/more-time-to-apply-for-short-term-lets-licences/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Opening of Mother and Child Recovery House18/01/2023 12:20:00
Dundee facility the first of two run by children’s charity Aberlour.
An investment in Scotland’s neighbourhoods18/01/2023 11:20:00
£27 million to support community projects.
Action to cut delayed discharge16/01/2023 16:10:00
National exercise to re-assess hospital patients who are clinically safe to be discharged.
Chief Business Advisor role created16/01/2023 09:25:00
Former CEO of DC Thomson appointed as Chief Business Advisor to the First Minister.
Response to Drug Deaths Taskforce report12/01/2023 16:05:00
Cross-government action plan backed by £68 million.
Winter funding for food groups12/01/2023 10:10:00
Cash-first approach will help those facing hardship.