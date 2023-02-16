More two-year-olds across Wales to benefit from funded childcare with further £10 million investment

More two-year olds in Wales are set to benefit from funded childcare as scheme expands with £10 million of further Welsh Government funding.

The extra funding is part of a phased plan to expand early years provision to all two-year-olds in Wales, with a particular emphasis on strengthening Welsh-medium provision. This is a commitment in the Co-operation Agreement between the Welsh Government and Plaid Cymru.

The new investment will see an additional 2,200 children benefit from Flying Start childcare in 2023-24.

Flying Start helps families with young children in the most disadvantaged areas of Wales and includes free, part-time quality childcare for children aged two to three living in those areas.

During 2023-24 and 2024-25 the Welsh Government will invest a total of £46 million in expanding Flying Start childcare to support children and families across Wales facing the greatest challenges.

Phase 2 is expected to support over 4,500 more two-year-olds to access high quality Flying Start childcare in 2023-24. In 2024-25, Phase 2 will support a further 5,200 two-year olds.

Deputy Minister for Social Services Julie Morgan and Plaid Cymru Designated Member Siân Gwenllian announced the funding at a visit to Mount Stuart Primary School, in Cardiff.

Deputy Minister for Social Services Julie Morgan said:

Developing high quality support for children and families in the early years has been a long-standing priority for the Welsh Government.



I am delighted to announce a further £10 million in 2023-24 to extend the reach of this important scheme which will enable more children to access high quality childcare.



This additional funding will make a considerable difference to the lives and outcomes of thousands of children and their families across Wales and offer opportunities for more children to access Welsh Medium provision.



High quality learning and care in early years supports child development and plays an important role in supporting school readiness and addressing the attainment gap, particularly for children facing the greatest challenges.

Plaid Cymru Designated Member Siân Gwenllian said: