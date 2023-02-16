Welsh Government
|Printable version
More two-year-olds across Wales to benefit from funded childcare with further £10 million investment
More two-year olds in Wales are set to benefit from funded childcare as scheme expands with £10 million of further Welsh Government funding.
The extra funding is part of a phased plan to expand early years provision to all two-year-olds in Wales, with a particular emphasis on strengthening Welsh-medium provision. This is a commitment in the Co-operation Agreement between the Welsh Government and Plaid Cymru.
The new investment will see an additional 2,200 children benefit from Flying Start childcare in 2023-24.
Flying Start helps families with young children in the most disadvantaged areas of Wales and includes free, part-time quality childcare for children aged two to three living in those areas.
During 2023-24 and 2024-25 the Welsh Government will invest a total of £46 million in expanding Flying Start childcare to support children and families across Wales facing the greatest challenges.
Phase 2 is expected to support over 4,500 more two-year-olds to access high quality Flying Start childcare in 2023-24. In 2024-25, Phase 2 will support a further 5,200 two-year olds.
Deputy Minister for Social Services Julie Morgan and Plaid Cymru Designated Member Siân Gwenllian announced the funding at a visit to Mount Stuart Primary School, in Cardiff.
Deputy Minister for Social Services Julie Morgan said:
Developing high quality support for children and families in the early years has been a long-standing priority for the Welsh Government.
I am delighted to announce a further £10 million in 2023-24 to extend the reach of this important scheme which will enable more children to access high quality childcare.
This additional funding will make a considerable difference to the lives and outcomes of thousands of children and their families across Wales and offer opportunities for more children to access Welsh Medium provision.
High quality learning and care in early years supports child development and plays an important role in supporting school readiness and addressing the attainment gap, particularly for children facing the greatest challenges.
Plaid Cymru Designated Member Siân Gwenllian said:
Investment in the early years is a game-changer to address inequality and give children the best start in life. This new funding is the latest step in achieving our joint commitment to expand funded childcare to all two-year-olds with a particular focus on providing and strengthening Welsh-medium childcare.
This extra £10 million of funding is part of our phased approach to rolling out this commitment that will make a real difference to people’s lives. This is about providing accessible childcare, benefiting children and their families, making a real difference to lives across the country.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/more-two-year-olds-across-wales-benefit-funded-childcare-further-10-million-investment
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Three years on from Storm Dennis16/02/2023 11:10:00
Since Storm Dennis hit Wales in February 2020, the Welsh Government has provided more than £194 million to help with the risk of flooding.
First step in the development of a new regional treatment hub underway15/02/2023 12:15:00
Health Minister Eluned Morgan has today [15th February 2023] announced the development of a new diagnostics and treatment centre for the South East Wales region, located in Llantrisant, Rhondda Cynon Taf.
Helping businesses cut energy costs: Welsh Government and Development Bank launch new Green Business Loan Scheme15/02/2023 11:15:00
A major new loan scheme to support businesses in Wales cut their energy costs by taking steps to become greener and more energy efficient has been launched today by the Welsh Government and Development Bank of Wales.
‘Period products are not a luxury and access to them is even more important during a cost-of-living crisis’ vows Minister for Social Justice15/02/2023 10:15:00
Period products should not be seen as a luxury item and available to more people struggling during the cost-of-living crisis, Minister for Social Justice Jane Hutt has vowed.
Putting the brakes on carbon emissions, steering towards alternative solutions and driving towards net zero by 205014/02/2023 15:15:00
Deputy Climate Change Minister Lee Waters set the direction for the future of transport in Wales today with a statement that puts climate change at the heart of decision making.
£8m boost for digital learning in Further Education14/02/2023 10:10:00
The Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles, has announced an extra £8m investment to support digital learning in Further Education (FE) colleges over the next three years – with a total investment of over £30m in digital since 2019.
Community-run broadband project in Michaelston Y Fedw successfully extends reach of faster broadband thanks to Welsh Government investment14/02/2023 09:10:00
A community-run broadband scheme in a rural village between Cardiff and Newport has successfully extended faster and more reliable broadband connections to even more members of the local community thanks to £525,000 funding from the Welsh Government.
International Day of Women and Girls in Science: Economy Minister visits University of South Wales to meet the growing numbers of women leaders in science13/02/2023 12:15:00
Economy Minister Vaughan Gething has marked International Day of Women and Girls in Science with visit to the University of South Wales (USW) forensic laboratory to meet with a growing number of women working in science, engineering, and maths (STEM) and to encourage more women and girls to consider a career in the sciences.
Getting the basics right: £5 million tourism fund launched13/02/2023 11:15:00
The Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, Dawn Bowden, has today launched a £5 million Brilliant Basics tourism fund for 2023 to 2025.