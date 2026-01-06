More warnings for snow and ice before ‘multi-hazard’ event Thursday into Friday

The current cold snap continues, before a deep area of low pressure threatens to bring further snow, strong winds and heavy rain to southern parts of the UK from Thursday night.

Meteo France has named the low Storm Goretti, as the worst of the wind impacts are expected to be felt across northern France.

Arctic airmass continues, bringing more snow and ice warnings

Cold Arctic air remains in place across the UK, with multiple warnings in force.

Last night was the coldest night of the winter so far, with temperatures falling to as low as -12.5°C in Marham, Norfolk, while Santam Downham in Suffolk, and Topcliffe, North Yorkshire, both saw a low of -10°C.

UKHSA Amber cold weather health alerts are in place for all regions of England until 11 January.

A number of severe weather warnings remain in place, with cold air leading to the potential for further snow accumulations in Scotland, and a widespread risk of ice across much of the UK.

Amber warnings are in place for snow in northern Scotland until 19:00. A yellow warning for snow and ice then follows for the whole of Wednesday.

New yellow warnings for ice have been issued for Northern Ireland, Scotland, and much of England and Wales for overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

Met Office Chief Forecaster Jason Kelly said:

“A further spell of snow is expected to move east across central and northern Scotland today. Amber warnings are in place until 7pm this evening. “Elsewhere, snow showers will be mixed with rain and sleet and it will be another very cold day, with strengthening winds too. “Overnight, cold air pushes back in with temperatures widely dipping below freezing again. This means there is the risk of further ice overnight and a new yellow weather warnings for ice covers the majority of the UK until Wednesday morning.”

Wednesday will be dry for many with sunny spells. Scotland and some western areas may still see some scattered wintry showers and a yellow warning for snow and ice will remain in northern Scotland.

Things will continue to feel very cold, although a touch milder than recent days, with strong winds and coastal gales developing in some central and eastern areas of northern Britain.

Click here for the full press release