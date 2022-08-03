Government Actuary's Department
|Printable version
Mortality Insights
The latest edition of Mortality Insights examines differences in life expectancies across different areas of the UK.
In the latest edition of Mortality Insights we consider differences in life expectancies across local areas in the UK and various socio-economic groups.
We note the significance of the Platinum Jubilee and look at how life expectancy for females has increased from the 1920s to the 2020s.
We also examine how the pandemic has disproportionately affected people from lower socio-economic backgrounds.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/mortality-insights--2
Latest News from
Government Actuary's Department
GAD's wide-ranging skills01/08/2022 13:43:00
GAD's wide ranging work including the use of data science and modelling, was discussed at a recent event attended by analysts from local authorities.
Enabling flat sales in high-rise buildings15/07/2022 13:33:00
The Government Actuary’s Department (GAD) has supported the government by helping to develop an insurance scheme for high-rise building assessments.
Enabling flat sales in high-rise buildings14/07/2022 10:10:00
The Government Actuary’s Department (GAD) has supported the government by helping to develop an insurance scheme for high-rise building assessments.
2016 cost cap reports conclude04/07/2022 13:38:00
The cost cap valuation reports for all 20 public service pension schemes are now out. These schemes cover 8 major workforces.
Disaster risk finance04/07/2022 12:25:00
Blog posted by: Joanne Meusz - Actuary, 29 June 2022 – Categories: Actuary, Climate change, Finance, Risk management.
Contingent liabilities - one year on01/07/2022 12:43:00
The Contingent Liability Central Capability set up in partnership with GAD, has published its first progress report.
Contingent liabilities - one year on29/06/2022 12:10:00
The Contingent Liability Central Capability set up in partnership with GAD, has published its first progress report.
Special feature: Focus on People, Diversity and Inclusion: Our strategy and how it benefits our clients27/06/2022 10:25:00
This eNews Special Feature highlights GAD's diversity and inclusion strategy and how it benefits our clients.