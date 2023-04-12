Government Actuary's Department
Mortality Insights - effects of extreme temperatures
Mortality Insights explores the effects of extreme outside temperatures on mortality in the UK. We look at which sectors of society are adversely affected.
In the latest edition of GAD’s Mortality Insights, we explore the effects and consequences of extreme outside temperatures on mortality in the UK.
In this focus on mortality in relation to both hot and cold weather, we look at which sectors of society are adversely affected. We also examine whether the same groups are affected by extreme hot and extreme cold.
Read the latest Mortality Insights bulletin to find out about the impact of:
- rising temperatures
- temperatures and mortality
- influence of warmer weather on UK mortality
- overall effect of temperature change on mortality
GAD actuary Adrian Gallop who was involved in the analysis yesterday said:
“We found that a number of different climate-related impacts such as changing temperatures, flooding, air quality and food availability are likely to affect future mortality rates.
“Policy making is increasingly factoring in climate change and mitigating factors will also be expected to have an impact on mortality going forward.”
