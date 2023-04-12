Mortality Insights - effects of extreme temperatures

Mortality Insights explores the effects of extreme outside temperatures on mortality in the UK. We look at which sectors of society are adversely affected.

In the latest edition of GAD’s Mortality Insights, we explore the effects and consequences of extreme outside temperatures on mortality in the UK.

In this focus on mortality in relation to both hot and cold weather, we look at which sectors of society are adversely affected. We also examine whether the same groups are affected by extreme hot and extreme cold.

Read the latest Mortality Insights bulletin to find out about the impact of:

rising temperatures

temperatures and mortality

influence of warmer weather on UK mortality

overall effect of temperature change on mortality

GAD actuary Adrian Gallop who was involved in the analysis yesterday said: