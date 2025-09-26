Moscow Mechanism report on Russian mistreatment of Ukrainian Prisoners of War: UK statement to the OSCE

UK calls on Russia to cease mistreatment of POWs, including torture and summary executions.

Thank you, Chair. I deliver this statement in a national capacity, in addition to the joint statement delivered by the Ambassador of the Netherlands.

Today’s discussion rightly centres on mistreatment of Prisoners of War. Together with evidence from earlier Moscow Mechanism reports it shows just how widespread, systematic and deliberate Russia’s policy to dehumanise Ukrainians has become. Before addressing the report proper however, I wish to reiterate the UK’s earlier calls for an immediate end to the forcible transfer and deportation of Ukrainian children and for an immediate end to Russia’s practice of arbitrarily detaining Ukrainian civilians. I also take the opportunity to mention the three OSCE civilian staff members unlawfully detained for more than three years now. Once again, the UK calls for the immediate and unconditional release by Russia of our colleagues.

Thank you to all three experts for this independent report on the treatment of Ukrainian Prisoners of War by Russia.

Your report establishes how Russia systematically denies Ukrainian soldiers and foreign volunteers to the Ukrainian Armed Forces status as Prisoners of War and how this denial constitutes a direct violation of International Humanitarian Law. You also describe the human cost of Russian policy. Ukrainian soldiers are deprived of essential legal protections, exposed to arbitrary prosecution (including for lawful acts of war) and the line between combatants and civilians is blurred, leaving both groups vulnerable to abuse and without recourse.

You document torture and inhuman treatment of Ukrainian Prisoners of War at every stage of captivity. Methods include severe beatings, electric shocks, mock executions, sexual violence, forced nudity and psychological humiliation. Moreover, you find that Ukrainian Prisoners of War have been arbitrarily killed and executed. Overall you find that Russian violations may “constitute war crimes and, in some cases, arguably, crimes against humanity”.

Since 1975, the OSCE has operated on the basis of shared principles and commitments regarding human rights and fundamental freedoms. Russia’s mistreatment of Ukrainian Prisoners of War is of direct and urgent concern to all OSCE participating States. The UK will continue to use all available tools—within this organisation and the broader international system—to hold Russia to account.

And, in the light of your objective and expert report, the United Kingdom echoes your calls for Russia to halt these violations, to recognise and protect Prisoner of War status, to end torture and executions and to allow international monitoring.

Thank you, Chair.

