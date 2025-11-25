Scottish Government
Mosmorran summit
Meeting to support workers of Fife plant.
Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes is to host a summit following a visit to the Exxon Mobil plant at Mosmorran with Scottish Enterprise’s Chief Executive, Adrian Gillespie, today.
This visit and summit follows the Deputy First Minister’s announcement to the Scottish Parliament last week that she will convene a taskforce with Scottish Enterprise
Hundreds of staff have been told that their jobs are at risk as the petrochemical company prepares to close part of the site in February.
The Deputy Fist Minister has already called for the UK Government to take urgent action as ExxonMobil has been clear in its announcement that the current economic and policy environment does not create a competitive future for its site.
The summit will be an opportunity to explore how to ensure everything possible is being done to support workers and secure a future for the site.
Invited to the summit will be unions GMB and Unite, the site owners ExxonMobil, Scottish Enterprise, the UK Government, Fife Council, Fife College, the Scottish National Investment Bank and local MSPs.
The Deputy First Minister yesterday said:
“Our immediate priority is to explore way to retain employment at the site and support the workforce through this period of uncertainty.
"I look forward to visiting the site and engaging with workforce representatives and the company. The Chief Executive of Scottish Enterprise will join me, so that we can move at pace to explore new investment opportunities.
“Last week, I informed the Scottish Parliament that I would convene a task force to consider new opportunities for the Mossmorran site and to prioritise the workforce. Since then I have engaged extensively with the Unions and Scottish Enterprise. I will announce further information about the taskforce imminently.
"In the meantime, this summit will bring together all the key stakeholders and I am keen that we consider every possible option to support the workforce at this distressing time.
“The Scottish Government and Scottish Enterprise are committed to doing all we can to support the people impacted by this and to ensure we do not lose the vital skills base of the Mossmorran workforce in Fife.”
Robert Deavy, GMB Scotland senior organiser, yesterday said:
"Every possible option to protect the future of this plant must be on the table on Tuesday and pursued with absolute urgency.
"Everyone involved in these discussions must share our commitment and determination to protect these workers' jobs and safeguard their communities in every way possible.
"Scotland cannot afford to lose the jobs, skills and industrial capability of Mossmorran and these talks must recognise that and then quickly deliver effective action."
Cliff Bowen of Unite, yesterday said:
“Unite the Union welcomes this important intervention by the Deputy First Minister to convene a summit to tackle the issues arising as a result of ExxonMobil’s decision to close the Fife Ethylene Plant. Both Governments now must take decisive action to support the workforce that mitigate, and hopefully prevent, the consequences of this decision. Unite members need the support of all parties to secure their future.”
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/mosmorran-summit/
