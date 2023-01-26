Ofcom
|Printable version
Most complained-about telecoms and pay-TV providers revealed
Ofcom has published the latest figures for complaints we’ve received about the UK’s major home phone, mobile, broadband and pay-TV providers between July and September 2022.
In summary, our latest complaints data shows:
- Overall, complaint volumes during this quarter were broadly in line with the previous three months.
- Shell Energy continued to attract the most broadband and landline complaints, with a small decrease from last quarter. Broadband complaints were mainly driven by faults and service issues, while landline customers were mainly unhappy with how complaints were handled.
- BT Mobile, Virgin Mobile and iD Mobile were the most complained-about mobile operators, with customers primarily complaining about how their complaint had been handled.
- Virgin Media continued to generate the most pay-TV complaints; the main reason customers complained to Ofcom was due to complaints handling.
- Sky attracted the fewest pay-TV and broadband complaints.
- EE joined Sky as the least complained-about landline providers.
- Tesco Mobile, Sky Mobile and EE generated the fewest complaints in the mobile sector.
We are monitoring Shell’s performance closely, as its complaint volumes remain significantly higher than other providers. We have been engaging with the provider and urged it to get a grip on identifying and addressing the root causes of these issues.
As always, should we identify specific concerns with how our rules are being followed, we will consider whether it is appropriate to take formal action.
Overall complaint levels have been consistently low in recent months, but some providers need to raise their game to match the customer service standards offered by their rivals.
If you’re not happy with the service you’re getting, consider shopping around and moving elsewhere. You could end up with better customer service as well as saving money.
Fergal Farragher, Ofcom's Consumer Protection Director
Our complaints data helps people to compare providers when they’re shopping around for a new service – and it also helps to encourage companies to improve their performance.
Although Ofcom cannot resolve individual complaints, we offer advice to people about the telecoms and pay-TV services they use, and the information we receive can lead to us launching investigations.
If you’re experiencing problems with your home phone, broadband, mobile or pay-TV service you should complain to your provider first. If you are unhappy with the outcome, you can take the complaint to an independent ombudsman, who will look at the case and make a judgment on it.
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/news-centre/2023/q3-2022-telecoms-and-pay-tv-complaints
Latest News from
Ofcom
Top tech trends to look out for in 202326/01/2023 10:10:00
It’s a new year, and the perfect time to take stock of current and developing technologies, to consider how they might affect our everyday lives and wider society for the year ahead and beyond.
Update on assessment of complaints about Gary Neville’s comments during World Cup Final23/01/2023 16:25:00
Ofcom has completed its assessment of complaints we received about Gary Neville’s comments during ITV’s coverage of the World Cup Final, on 18 December 2022.
Ofcom investigates BT’s customer contract information23/01/2023 13:25:00
Ofcom has today opened an investigation into BT’s compliance with its obligation to provide customers with clear and simple contract information before they sign up to a new deal.
Telecoms price rises – what are your rights?23/01/2023 10:10:00
Many telecoms customers face rising costs for their home phone, mobile and broadband services in the next few months, as some providers increase their prices.
How Ofcom helped to extend a lifeline for British Sign Language users18/01/2023 13:10:00
Last year saw the launch of a new video relay service enabling British Sign Language (BSL) users to contact the emergency services by making a video call.
Farewell to the fax machine13/01/2023 15:15:00
Following our consultation last year, we’re confirming changes to our rules meaning telecoms providers will no longer be required to provide fax services to their customers.
Ofcom supports organisations boosting online literacy skills in local communities12/01/2023 12:10:00
Ofcom is commissioning a number of organisations across the UK to help improve online media literacy skills among groups and communities most at risk of online harm.
Ofcom presses ahead with work to protect children online10/01/2023 15:15:00
Ofcom is today seeking evidence on risks of harms to children online and how they can be mitigated, as we prepare to develop codes of practice in our forthcoming role as online safety regulator.