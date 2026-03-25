Most services to run as normal over Easter holidays, but customers advised of changes on some routes

Most Tube lines will be running as normal, with changes on the Bakerloo, District and Hammersmith & City lines

Changes to Elizabeth line services on Easter Sunday and Easter Monday, including reduced service at Heathrow Terminal 4

Planned closures and reduced services on parts of the London Overground and DLR over Easter and the following week

The A40 will be closed in both directions between the Westway roundabout and the Marylebone Flyover (including the flyover)

Customers travelling over Easter are being advised to plan ahead, with scheduled closures and reduced service between 3 and 10 April on some parts of the Transport for London (TfL) network. These changes will allow essential maintenance work to be completed, ensuring the continued safety and reliability of the network.

Customers are recommended to check before they travel using TfL's Journey Planner or the TfL Go app. Walking and cycling routes, Santander Cycles, the London Cable Car, rental e-scooters and Victoria Coach Station will operate as normal throughout the Easter period.

Claire Mann, TfL's Chief Operating Officer, said: "We have ensured that most of our network will operate as usual over the Easter holidays to help people get out and explore London. The planned closures and reduced services are essential for maintenance works that keep our service running safely and reliably. We recommend that customers plan ahead and check their routes before travelling to ensure a smooth journey."

Customers are reminded to touch in and out using the same Oyster, contactless card, or mobile device in order to be charged the correct fare for their journey. With the Hopper fare, customers can also make unlimited bus and tram journeys within an hour for just £1.75.

Due to essential planned engineering works, the following closures will take place over the Easter holidays from 3 April to 10 April:

London Underground

The Hammersmith & City line will be closed from Friday 3 April to Monday 6 April

The Bakerloo line will be closed from Stonebridge Park to Harrow & Wealdstone on Friday 3 April and Monday 6 April. Queen's Park to Harrow & Wealdstone will be closed on Saturday 4 April and Sunday 5 April

From Friday 3 April to Monday 6 April, there will be no service on the District line from Whitechapel to Upminster and from Earl's Court to Kensington (Olympia)

Until late spring, there is no service on the Northern line between Camden Town and Kennington via Bank, Monday to Thursday after 22:00

Elizabeth line

Sunday 5 April:

There will be no service between Paddington and Ealing Broadway until 07:45

Trains will not stop at Acton Main Line, Hanwell and West Ealing

There will be a reduced service between Paddington and Maidenhead and from Abbey Wood to Heathrow Terminal 4

Monday 6 April:

There will be a reduced service between Paddington and Maidenhead and at Heathrow Terminal 4 after 22:00

Trains will not stop at Acton Main Line, Hanwell and West Action after 22:30

London Overground

Lioness line

On Friday 3 April and Monday 6 April, there will be no service from Willesden Junction to Watford Junction and a reduced service between Euston and Willesden Junction

On Saturday 4 April and Sunday 5 April, there will be no service between Euston and Watford Junction

Mildmay line

On Sunday 5 April, Mildmay line will be closed between Willesden Junction and Richmond

On Friday 10 April, there will be no service from Willesden Junction to Shepherd's Bush southbound only until 06:15

DLR

No service from Bank and Tower Gateway to Poplar and West India Quay from Friday 3 April to Wednesday 8 April

London Trams

From 23:00 Friday 3 April until start of service Sunday 5 April, there will be no tram service from Wimbledon to Therapia Lane and a replacement bus service will run from Wimbledon to Waddon Marsh

The A40 will be closed in both directions between the Westway roundabout and Marylebone Flyover during the Easter holiday with signed diversions. This is so critical safety work to replace structural joints can be undertaken. A comprehensive traffic signal strategy is in place, but delays are expected on local roads and the official signed diversion routes. More information can be found here.

Notes to editors: