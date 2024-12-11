Most teachers reluctant to use AI for learning and assessment, new research finds

41% said their school did not have an agreed approach to AI, and a further 17% didn’t know if any policy had existed, according to research by BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT.

The survey of over 5,000 teachers found the vast majority (84%) have not changed the way they assess students’ work, despite the availability of AI tools. Only 41% say they are regularly checking homework and coursework for plagiarism content from the web.

The poll by BCS, which is the professional body for computing, covered 2,000 secondary schools in England. It suggests new inequalities in the use and understanding of AI in education; although a small proportion of the teachers surveyed were from private schools, the trend was that they were using AI more regularly than their state counterparts.

Teachers in the Northwest, Yorkshire and the Northeast were slightly less regular users of AI than those in other regions.

Only a third (36%) of teachers using AI for lesson preparation had ‘admitted it’ to their senior leadership team or head, suggesting it is seen as ‘cheating’ for teachers as well as students.

One computer science teacher who asked to remain anonymous said: 'Here we are, another technological wave washing over the education sector, leaving us stuck in the 1950s. At the school I’ve started at now, teachers are not allowed to use AI to create lessons. The senior leadership team fear that if they let AI in, it will replace, not enhance teachers.'