Most voters know they need ID to vote. Do you?

New figures, released by the Electoral Commission today, show a significant jump in voters’ awareness of the new voter ID requirement. Research carried out in February shows that 63% of people now know they need to bring ID to vote in a polling station, compared with 22% when the question was first asked in December 2022.

On 9 January, the Commission launched a public awareness campaign to raise awareness of the new requirement ahead of the local elections on 4 May this year. The campaign will continue to run up until polling day.

Commenting on the figures, Craig Westwood, Director of Communications, Policy and Research at the Electoral Commission, said:

“The elections on 4 May will see a significant change in how we vote, and it’s incredibly encouraging to see such a significant increase in people aware of the need to bring ID. This is a testament to the hard work done to raise awareness by the electoral community, as well as by our civil society and charity partners, and political parties.”

For the first time at any election in Great Britain, voters will need to show photographic ID to vote at the local elections in England on 4 May. Accepted forms of ID include a driving licence and a passport, as well as some concessionary travel passes such as an older person’s bus pass. Voters will be able to use expired ID if they are still recognisable from the photo.

Anyone without an accepted form of ID will be able to apply to their local council for a free form of ID, called a Voter Authority Certificate. Applications can be submitted online, at gov.uk/apply-for-photo-id-voter-authority-certificate (Opens in new window), or by completing a paper form and sending this to the local council’s electoral services team. To be able to vote on 4 May, those who need free ID must apply by 5pm on 25 April.

Craig Westwood continued:

“The May elections might seem like a long way off still and many people have other, more pressing concerns. But we continue to encourage people to take action now so they don’t lose their voice.

“People should check now if they’ve got the right ID, so if they don’t they can apply for the free ID in time. The deadline for applications is 5pm on Tuesday 25 April, but the best time to apply – if you need it – is today.”

