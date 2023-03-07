Ministry of Justice
|Printable version
Most vulnerable to be given more support to pay for court and tribunal fees
The most vulnerable will be better supported to access justice despite the rising cost of living thanks to new proposals published today (7 March) to reform the government ‘Help with Fees’ scheme.
- new proposals to help people pay court and tribunal fees
- plans include raising income threshold for ‘Help with Fees’ scheme
- intervention will support vulnerable families through rising cost of living
The scheme supports people on low incomes and with little to no savings with court and tribunal fees, ensuring a person’s financial situation does not limit their ability to seek justice.
The government has launched a 12-week consultation to expand the scheme by raising the income threshold for eligibility and providing better targeted support for those on lower incomes.
In the last year alone, the scheme provided over £80 million in financial help for thousands of people so they can exercise their legal rights in a wide range of cases such as family disputes, housing issues and compensation claims for personal injury.
Today’s move could potentially help thousands more people with the costs associated with their court and tribunal fees.
Justice Minister, Mike Freer, said:
We recognise this is a challenging time financially for people across the country so it is vital we continue to ensure everyone can afford justice.
The Help with Fees scheme has helped thousands of vulnerable people to pay court fees since its inception in 2013 and our reforms will make the scheme more generous and targeted at those who need it most.
Proposed changes to income thresholds will vary depending on different families and their circumstances, including the age of any children. For example:
- For a couple with 2 children under 14, the monthly income threshold would increase from £1,875 per month to £2,980.
- For a single person with no children the threshold would increase from, £1,170 per month to £1,420.
For the first time eligibility for the scheme will also take into account the extra costs associated with looking after a child aged over 14, making sure families in these circumstances benefit from more generous support towards the costs of court and tribunal fees.
To make sure the most financially vulnerable are better supported, the government also plans to change how the scheme is targeted by:
- Providing more flexibility for individuals with money in savings and investments by increasing the minimum capital threshold for the scheme. This will allow applicants to have more capital before they become ineligible for the scheme.
- Making it easier for the self-employment and those who work variable shift patterns to qualify as the revised scheme better recognises that income can fluctuate month- on-month.
- Ensuring those on higher incomes contribute more towards their court and tribunal fees, by revising partial fee discounts so the more an individual earns, the more they pay towards their fees.
- Raising the scheme’s age cap to the state pension age of 66 from 61.
To qualify for the scheme an individual needs to be on a low income or be on benefits such as Income Support, Universal Credit or Pension Credit.
Some people on a higher income may still be supported by the scheme. Individuals can check their eligibility and apply for the scheme online.
Notes to editors
- Help with Fees is the single fee remission scheme applicable to all courts and tribunals in England and Wales, the UK Supreme Court and to tribunals with a UK-wide jurisdiction.
- The full consultation and proposals outlined can be found here: Revising the ‘Help with Fees’ remission scheme - GOV.UK
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/most-vulnerable-to-be-given-more-support-to-pay-for-court-and-tribunal-fees
Latest News from
Ministry of Justice
Employees who volunteer as magistrates prove good for business07/03/2023 10:15:00
The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) and the Judiciary of England and Wales are calling on employers to join the hundreds already benefitting from supporting staff to volunteer as magistrates.
First Rapid Deployment Cells unveiled to boost prison places03/03/2023 13:20:00
New modern prison cells that can be built and rolled-out at speed in order to boost jail capacity and keep the public safe were unveiled at HMP Norwich yesterday (2 March 2023).
New expert panel to support victims after major disasters01/03/2023 15:25:00
First ever ‘Independent Public Advocate’ to launch in England and Wales.
New Chair of the Independent Advisory Panel on Deaths in Custody appointed27/02/2023 13:10:00
The Secretary of State has appointed Lynn Emslie as Chair of the Independent Advisory Panel on Deaths in Custody.
Name of new Yorkshire prison revealed27/02/2023 11:10:00
The name of the UK’s first all-electric prison has been revealed today (27 February 2023) by Prisons Minister Damian Hinds.
New transgender prisoner policy comes into force27/02/2023 10:10:00
Transgender women with male genitalia will no longer be able to be held in mainstream women’s prisons, under new measures coming into force today.
Legal age of marriage in England and Wales rises to 1827/02/2023 09:10:00
Vulnerable children across England and Wales will be better protected from the damaging impact of forced marriage as the legal age of marriage rises to 18 in England and Wales.
Three legally qualified members reappointed to the Civil Procedure Rules Committee21/02/2023 12:05:00
The Lord Chancellor has approved the reappointment of Tom Montagu-Smith KC, Isabel Hitching KC and David Marshall as legally qualified members of the Civil Procedure Rules Committee.