Most Wanted fugitive arrested in Morocco

A man wanted over a drive-by murder in Essex has been arrested in Morocco.

Nana Oppong, 42, was among 13 fugitives named in a National Crime Agency most wanted campaign last year.

Oppong was wanted as part of an Essex Police investigation into the murder of Robert Powell, 50.

Mr Powell was shot eight times with a 9mm pistol outside a party in Water Lane, Roydon, Harlow, in the early hours of 13 June 2020.

Oppong, whose last known address was West Road, Newham, London, was arrested trying to enter Morocco in late September last year.

Because of operational reasons his arrest can only now be divulged.

As well as featuring on the Most Wanted campaign an Interpol red notice – a worldwide alert – was issued for Oppong and he was arrested using false identity documents as tried to enter Morocco from Spain.

He was stopped by officers from the DGSN – Morocco’s General Directorate for National Security.

Oppong remains in custody as extradition proceedings are underway.

Oppong is the seventh fugitive to be arrested from the Most Wanted campaign, which is run in conjunction with independent charity CrimeStoppers, Spanish law enforcement and UK policing.

Steve Reynolds, NCA regional manager in Spain, said: “Oppong’s arrest came about after a sustained campaign to trace him and because of the vigilance of our Moroccan partners and support from Interpol.

“This is another excellent result and shows once again that UK law enforcement does not give up on finding those who await justice in the UK.

“Working with our colleagues at home and abroad we will continue to hunt those on the run.”

Detective Superintendent Stephen Jennings, who has been leading the Essex Police investigation, said: “Numerous officers and staff across all agencies involved in this case have been working day and night to get justice for Robert’s family.

“Oppong’s arrest is the result of an excellent collaboration between Essex Police, the NCA, the CPS, Interpol, Crimestoppers and other law enforcement colleagues around the world, and it doesn’t stop there.

“We all share a common goal - to find anyone suspected of committing crime, no matter where they try to hide.

“Our work continues, and we won’t stop until Nana Oppong is back in the UK and facing the courts.”

Lord Ashcroft, founder and chair of the charity Crimestoppers, said: “It’s very encouraging that another fugitive has been caught whilst on the run abroad.

“This highlights the success of our joint Most Wanted campaign with the NCA as more than half of the wanted individuals have now been arrested.

“Remember that with Crimestoppers, as a charity that’s independent of the police, your personal details are never asked for – just tell us anonymously what you know online or call our UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.

“With your support, we can help ensure dangerous criminals are no longer able to avoid facing justice.”