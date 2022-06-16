National Crime Agency
|Printable version
Most Wanted target arrested in Bulgaria
An alleged drugs supplier and one of the UK’s most wanted men has been arrested in Bulgaria.
Benjamin Macann, 32, was arrested recently (Monday) at a hotel in the southern city of Plovdiv.
He was in possession of a fake passport and a genuine passport in someone else’s name.
He was located and arrested after an operation by the National Crime Agency, Bulgarian police and Spanish Guardia Civil.
A public appeal to help trace Macann was made in January this year when the NCA and Crimestoppers launched a new Most Wanted campaign featuring 12 fugitives who were believed to be hiding in Spain.
He is wanted by Norfolk Police for allegedly conspiring to supply class A drugs.
Macann, formerly of Halfpenny Lane, Beetley, Dereham, Norfolk, is accused of supplying multi kilogrammes of cocaine in 2020 in which he and accomplices use encrypted handsets.
Macann is the fifth fugitive from the list to be arrested since the Most Wanted campaign was launched in January.
He is in custody awaiting the beginning of extradition proceedings.
Steve Reynolds, NCA regional manager in Spain, recently said:
“Benjamin Macann’s arrest was made possible after some great work by our international liaison officers, the Guardia Civil fugitives team, Bulgarian Police and our counterparts in Bulgaria’s international cooperation directorate to whom we are very grateful.
“Macann is the fifth fugitive to be arrested from the Most Wanted list. We won’t stop until the remainder are caught.”
Detective Sergeant Eddie Hammond of the Norfolk and Suffolk Serious Organised Crime Unit recently said:
“We continue to work with partners and law enforcement agencies around the world to locate our most wanted.
“We would like to thank them all for their continued determination and meticulous hard work as they continue to disrupt criminal networks around the world, meaning nowhere is safe to hide.”
Lord Ashcroft, founder and chair of the charity Crimestoppers, recently said:
“Our charity is here to support people to speak up anonymously when they know about crime and that includes passing on the whereabouts of fugitives who are wanted by law enforcement both here and abroad.
“It is incredibly encouraging to learn that another fugitive has been caught, proving the success of our joint Most Wanted campaign with the NCA. I urge anyone else who has information on one of the individuals named on our list to call our charity anonymously or contact us via our website crimestoppers-uk.org. Your information could make all the difference.”
Original article link: https://nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/most-wanted-target-arrested-in-bulgaria
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
Operation Venetic: Gangland enforcer sentenced to life imprisonment after acid attack and plots to blind victims15/06/2022 15:25:00
A gangland enforcer who launched a horrifying acid attack on a victim and plotted to blind other victims has been sentenced to life behind bars.
Operation Venetic: Jail for men who ran multi-million pound amphetamine lab13/06/2022 16:15:00
Two members of an organised crime group that ran one of the largest amphetamine factories ever found in the UK have been jailed.
Four arrested in NCA ‘street valium’ drug production investigation10/06/2022 13:43:00
A man suspected of supplying equipment used to produce illegal drugs linked to a spike in drug-related deaths in Scotland has been arrested, alongside three others, as part of a National Crime Agency investigation.
Fourth dock worker charged with drug importation10/06/2022 09:10:00
A 44-year-old man has become the fourth Portsmouth dock worker to be charged with drug importation offences as part of a National Crime Agency investigation.
Operation Stovewood: Brothers charged with rape and sexual assault09/06/2022 16:10:00
Two brothers have appeared in court charged with raping and sexually assaulting three young girls, following an investigation by officers working on the National Crime Agency’s Operation Stovewood.
Operation Venetic: Manchester drugs supplier sentenced to 15 years08/06/2022 13:15:00
A drugs supplier has been jailed for 15 years in a National Crime Agency investigation.
Wanted man hands himself in08/06/2022 11:05:00
A man wanted as part of a National Crime Agency investigation has handed himself in.
Jailed people smuggling group included London barber who recruited corrupt lorry drivers06/06/2022 16:15:00
Four members of a people smuggling group, including a north west London barber who offered lorry drivers thousands of pounds to bring people illegally to the UK from France and Belgium, have been jailed.