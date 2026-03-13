National Crime Agency
Mother and son sentenced after attempting to smuggle 14 kilos of cocaine
A mother and son who plotted to smuggle 14 kilos of cocaine into the UK have been jailed, following a National Crime Agency investigation.
Amanda Meadowcroft, 53, of Darwen, Lancashire, was stopped by Border Force officers at Manchester Airport in April 2025 after returning to the UK from the Dominican Republic.
At the time she was serving a suspended sentence for a previous smuggling conviction.
She was arrested alongside another woman who was caught with 14 packages of cocaine, worth approximately £294,000, in her luggage.
Two mobile phones seized from Meadowcroft revealed how she conspired with her son, Bradley Couzins, 34, of Darwen, Lancashire to bring the drugs into the UK.
Text messages showed how Couzins had masterminded the scheme, giving Meadowcroft the choice of a trip to the Dominican Republic in economy or Thailand in first class.
He went on to confirm flight and travel logistics, including arrangements to meet ‘people’ at their apartment and pick up the class A drugs.
Following Meadowcroft’s arrest and realising the game was up, Couzins attempted to evade justice by immediately moving location. However, NCA officers successfully intercepted him in Blackpool in August 2025.
Whilst being arrested, Couzins attempted to destroy his phone by smashing it with his handcuffs, injuring an NCA officer in the process.
Meadowcroft and Couzins pleaded guilty to importing cocaine at Manchester Crown Court in September 2025, with Couzins also pleading guilty to assaulting an NCA officer. They were yesterday [Thursday 12 Mach] sentenced at the same location to seven years and seven years and six months respectively.
Charles Lee, NCA Senior Investigation Officer, yesterday said:
“This criminal family went to great lengths to source and smuggle class A drugs into the UK.
“The duo planned and executed an operation born out of greed, culminating in a violent assault on an NCA officer. Thankfully the officer made a full recovery.
“Alongside key partners such as Border Force and Lancashire Police, the NCA will continue to disrupt supply chains and bring criminals like Meadowcroft and Couzins to justice.”
The woman arrested alongside Meadowcroft was initially charged but subsequently released with no further action.
