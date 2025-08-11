UCL IOE - Faculty of Education and Society
|Printable version
Mothers’ genes may shape children’s weight - even without being passed down
A mother’s genetics may play a bigger role in determining whether a child becomes overweight than a father’s, as a result of a concept known as genetic nurture, finds a new study led by UCL researchers.
Published in PLOS Genetics, the study analysed genetic and health data from 2,621 UK families in the Millennium Cohort Study, a UK birth cohort study of individuals born in 2001/02.
Researchers investigated how parents’ body mass index (BMI) and related genes influence their children’s weight and diet from birth to age 17.
To do this, the team examined the association between parental BMI and child birthweight, BMI, and diet at six key points during childhood and adolescence, ages 3, 5, 7, 11, 14, and 17. Children’s diets were assessed through self-reported records of how often and how much they consumed different food groups, including fruit, vegetables, fast food, and sugary drinks.
By measuring both children’s and their parents’ genes, the researchers were able to separate the direct effects of inherited genes from the indirect effect of genes that were not inherited. Non-inherited genes can still influence children’s outcomes by influencing the development environment – such as conditions in the womb and parenting practices – as these are shaped by parents’ genetics.
Researchers found that while both parents’ BMI was linked to their child’s BMI, father’s influence could be explained almost entirely by direct genetic inheritance. In contrast, the mother’s BMI continued to affect the child’s weight even after direct genetic inheritance.
This suggests, the researchers say, that genetic nurture – where a parent’s genes shape the environment they create for their child - may be at play. For example, a mother’s genes might influence her own weight, eating habits, or behaviours during pregnancy, which in turn affect her child’s development and long-term health.
Dr Liam Wright (UCL Social Research Institute), the study’s lead author, recently said:
“Mothers’ genetics appear to play an important role in influencing her child’s weight over and above the child’s genetics.
“In addition to the genes mums directly pass on, our findings suggest that maternal genetics are instrumental in shaping the environment in which the child develops, therefore indirectly influencing the child’s BMI too.”
The researchers acknowledged that BMI is an imperfect measure of body fat accumulation, particularly among children, and so supplemented their analysis with several other adiposity-related measures, including fat mass.
Dr Wright added:
“This isn’t about blaming mothers, rather, supporting families to make a meaningful difference to children’s long-term health.
“Targeted interventions to reduce maternal BMI, particularly during pregnancy, could reduce the intergenerational impacts of obesity."
Childhood obesity is a continuing problem in the UK and across many other countries, with NHS data showing 27% of children aged 2-15 years-old were considered obese or overweight in 2024¹.
The study was funded by the Medical Research Council, the Economic and Social Research Council, and the Norwegian Research Council.
Links
- Research paper in the PLOS Genetics
- Dr Liam Wright's academic profile
- Dr Tim Morris' academic profile
- Professor Neil Davies's academic profile
- UCL Social Research Institute
- UCL Institute of Education
- UCL Division of Psychiatry
- UCL Brain Sciences
Image
- Source: iStock Credit:kieferpix
Media contact
Sophie Hunter
T: +44 7502505610
Original article link: https://www.ucl.ac.uk/news/2025/aug/mothers-genes-may-shape-childrens-weight-even-without-being-passed-down
Latest News from
UCL IOE - Faculty of Education and Society
Mothers’ genes may shape children’s weight - even without being passed down08/08/2025 09:20:00
A mother’s genetics may play a bigger role in determining whether a child becomes overweight than a father’s, as a result of a concept known as genetic nurture, finds a new study led by UCL researchers.
UK’s top firms hiring fewer diverse graduates as competition surges27/06/2025 12:25:00
State-educated, working class and ethnic minority graduates were less likely to secure employment offers in 2024 compared to 2023 than their privately educated, privileged and White peers, according to UCL researchers.
Private equity backed nurseries contribute to ‘care deserts’ in poorer areas26/06/2025 12:25:00
Nursery availability is lowest in England’s most deprived neighbourhoods, with private equity backed providers less likely to open in them, leading to concerns around choice and quality, finds a report by UCL researchers.
A quarter of pupils start to disengage from school during first year of secondary education28/05/2025 09:10:00
The age at which pupils start to enjoy school less has been revealed in a new study by a UCL researcher.
Brightest students from poorest backgrounds face significant social challenges19/05/2025 09:05:00
Academically high-achieving teenagers from the most deprived backgrounds in England are five times more likely to be arrested and cautioned or sentenced than their peers from the wealthiest backgrounds, finds new research by a UCL academic.
Exposure to air pollution in childhood linked to poorer health in late adolescence16/05/2025 09:10:00
Young people in the UK who lived in polluted areas during their early years are more likely to report worse general health than their peers at age 17, according to new UCL research.
Feature: Revolutionising mental health through community, research and collaboration14/05/2025 10:25:00
Mental health touches every corner of our lives, and researchers at UCL are making it their mission to ensure it remains a priority for all.
Secondary pupils in England among the least emotionally engaged with school08/04/2025 09:10:00
Pupils in English secondary schools have some of the lowest school engagement rates around the world, with rates dropping amongst the fastest following the pandemic, report UCL researchers who analysed data in the recent Trends in International Maths and Science study.