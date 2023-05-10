Motion to mark Coronation

Scottish Parliament congratulates The King and Queen.

First Minister Humza Yousaf has led a parliamentary debate following the Coronation of Their Majesties The King and Queen at the weekend.

Speaking in Parliament, the First Minister yesterday said:

“As everyone who watched it will know, the Coronation ceremony - and the pageantry surrounding it - were rooted in tradition. But it’s also the case that some traditions had been updated to reflect modern values. The inclusion of a multi-faith element in the ceremony was a particularly welcome change.

“And that mix of the old and the new was also evident in the wider celebrations. In Scotland, the tenor and scale of the festivities has been different from previous Coronations. But in many parts of the country, people still came together to watch the proceedings live – with family, friends and neighbours.

“Over the past few days, there have been street parties, afternoon teas, special concerts, and religious services. And all across Scotland, people have taken the time to perform acts of service – in line with the Coronation theme of helping out. I joined some of them yesterday, when I helped to pack food parcels at Whitfield Community Larder.

“There will of course be further events, later this year, when His Majesty is presented with the Honours of Scotland at a service at St Giles’ Cathedral. And in July, during Royal Week, the Scottish Government will take the opportunity to present Their Majesties with Coronation gifts, on behalf of the people of Scotland.

“In doing so, we will be further marking an important constitutional milestone.

“But we will also be symbolising the respect and goodwill that is felt, by many people in Scotland, for Their Majesties personally.”