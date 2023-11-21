Motoring executive agency business plans for 2023 to 2024

Publication of the business plans of the Department for Transport motoring agencies.

I am pleased to announce the publication of the 2023 to 2024 business plans for the Department for Transport’s motoring agencies:

Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA)

Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA)

Vehicle Certification Agency (VCA)

Each agency’s business plans set out the key:

Business priorities that each agency will deliver and any significant changes they plan to make to their services. Performance indicators, by which their performance will be assessed.

These plans allow service users and members of the public to understand the agencies’ plans for delivering their key services, progressing their transformation programmes and managing their finances.

The business plans will be available electronically on GOV.UK and copies will be placed in the libraries of both Houses.