Department for Transport
|Printable version
Motoring executive agency business plans for 2023 to 2024
Publication of the business plans of the Department for Transport motoring agencies.
I am pleased to announce the publication of the 2023 to 2024 business plans for the Department for Transport’s motoring agencies:
- Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA)
- Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA)
- Vehicle Certification Agency (VCA)
Each agency’s business plans set out the key:
- Business priorities that each agency will deliver and any significant changes they plan to make to their services.
- Performance indicators, by which their performance will be assessed.
These plans allow service users and members of the public to understand the agencies’ plans for delivering their key services, progressing their transformation programmes and managing their finances.
The business plans will be available electronically on GOV.UK and copies will be placed in the libraries of both Houses.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/motoring-executive-agency-business-plans-for-2023-to-2024
Latest News from
Department for Transport
Network North: highways maintenance funding increase21/11/2023 10:10:10
Redirected HS2 funding totalling £8.3 billion to support biggest-ever road resurfacing programme across England (20 November 2023).
Government calls on councils to make taxis and private hire vehicles more accessible20/11/2023 15:10:00
Updated best practice guidance puts more emphasis on making taxi and PHV services more accessible to disabled people.
£8 billion boost to repair roads and back drivers20/11/2023 12:10:00
Redirected HS2 funding to resurface more than 5,000 miles of road across the country, improving journeys for all.
Government joins forces with Liverpool to transform city’s rail network17/11/2023 13:10:00
Plans for a fully integrated public transport system in Merseyside one step closer as Liverpool’s new, government-funded rail station opens.
UK SAF industry goes from forest waste to new heights with £53 million boost17/11/2023 11:25:00
Advanced Fuel Fund winning projects will help create up to 10,000 green jobs by 2035 and enhance the economy by around £1.8 billion a year.
Government joins forces with Liverpool to transform city’s rail network16/11/2023 15:25:00
Plans for a fully integrated public transport system in Merseyside one step closer as Liverpool’s new, government-funded rail station opens.
New £2 million competition launched to help decarbonise local transport16/11/2023 14:20:00
UK businesses can apply for up to £500,000 to run pioneering trials that tackle local transport challenges.
Funding boost for new train station in Bradford as part of Network North Plan14/11/2023 13:10:00
New station to improve connectivity, benefitting education and business in the UK’s ‘City of Culture’.