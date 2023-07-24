Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Mouayed Bashir - update on IOPC investigation
We completed our investigation in summer 2022 and, in line with procedure, we provided our investigation report to Gwent Police and the Coroner.
During our investigation we reviewed a range of evidence we gathered, including detailed accounts from the officers involved, accounts from family members, police body worn video, radio transmissions and call logs.
Following the Coroner’s consent, we facilitated the viewing by Mr Bashir’s family members of police body-worn video pixelated footage of the tragic events of 17 February 2021.
In order to safeguard the future inquest proceedings, and as some family members may be witnesses, we consulted the Coroner prior to sharing our report with Mouayed’s family. We have since done so and provided them with the material gathered during our thorough investigation.
We have detailed our findings in an outcomes letter to Mouayed’s family explaining our decisions. We carefully examined interactions police officers had with Mouayed and his mother and father at their house that morning, during the medical emergency that took place.
We did not find evidence to indicate that any police officer may have committed any criminal offence or behaved in a manner that would justify the bringing of disciplinary proceedings. We did identify a number of learning recommendations that have been shared with Gwent Police.
We continued to update Mouayed’s family, the Coroner and Gwent Police throughout the course of the investigation. Publication of our findings will await the future inquest.
The full inquest has been listed for 15 January to 9 February 2024 and we understand a further pre-inquest review will be held in October 2023.
