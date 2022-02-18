Movement for All evaluation report published

The project saw us partner with the Richmond Group of Charities and fund pilot projects aimed at getting people with long-term health conditions active.

A new report is calling on organisations to work collectively in using existing insight to develop opportunities for people with long-term health conditions to be active.

Produced by the Richmond Group of Charities, the report is an evaluation of their Movement for All project that began in 2018.

It was funded by an initial £1.3 million investment from us of National Lottery money, which saw us work in partnership with the group and their charities.

The project consisted of insight and intervention pilot schemes led by ten of the group’s charities, in association with Mind, the Activity Alliance and Parkinson’s UK.

Those schemes have now been independently evaluated by Traverse and the results used to form the report, which has been welcomed by our chief executive Tim Hollingsworth.

“It shouldn’t matter that you’re 35 or 65, live with two health conditions or are in perfect health – the right range of opportunities, experiences and support should be available for everyone,” he said.

“That is why I am so proud of our partnership with The Richmond Group of Charities to support those who need our help the most to become and stay active and better manage their conditions.

“This report summarises the innovative and collaborative work of these charities whose projects and partnerships are helping to establish where there are gaps in provision, what works to fill them and what we can all do differently in the future.

“I strongly encourage everyone working in health and sport and activity to take note and act on these recommendations because when we move, we are stronger.”

The report has produced a number of practical tips on:

delivering and evaluating physical activity projects aimed at people with long-term health conditions

collaboratively delivering programmes of work

orchestrating organisational change through the prioritisation and embedding of physical activity into ‘business as usual’ work.

It also features recommendations for Sport England and other funders and commissioners that focus on the need to:

review how we evaluate similar programmes

encourage deliverers to make use of existing learning and insight

commit to developing more appropriate evaluation measures for the audience.

Also included in the report are recommendations for the Movement for All programme and charity partners, which Neil Tester, the Richmond Group of Charities’ director, is keen to implement.

“The evaluation team has uncovered rich learning about the specifics of the projects connected to this programme, as well as about what it takes to collaborate effectively,” said Neil.

“We’ll take on board the recommendations and learning for ourselves. We encourage others to look at the relevant recommendations and we want to work with you, whatever sector you’re in, to enhance your own work supporting people with health conditions to be active.”

Find out more and read the report