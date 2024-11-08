Crown Prosecution Service
MP charged with assault following incident in Frodsham
Rosemary Ainslie, Head of the Crown Prosecution Service’s Special Crime Division, said: “Following a review of the evidence provided by Cheshire Police, we have authorised a charge of common assault against Mike Amesbury MP, 55.
“The charge follows an alleged assault in Frodsham, Cheshire, on Saturday, 26 October 2024.
“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.
“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”
Notes to editors
- Mike Amesbury is MP for Runcorn and Helsby.
- He has been charged with common assault, contrary to section 39 of the Criminal Justice Act 1988.
- The court venue and date of his first appearance is to be confirmed.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/mp-charged-assault-following-incident-frodsham
