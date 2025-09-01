MP visits Littleborough Flood Scheme as construction continues

MP for Rochdale, Paul Waugh, has viewed progress of the scheme during a site visit. Once complete, the scheme will better protect 337 homes and 185 businesses.

Work on the Littleborough Flood Risk Management Scheme continues to progress in 2025, with construction activity under way across key sites. The scheme is designed to reduce flood risk to homes, businesses, and community facilities that have been previously affected by severe flooding.

As part of his visit, Rochdale MP Paul Waugh toured several active construction areas and met with project staff to see first-hand how the scheme is developing.

He was shown the advancing works on the Gale West reservoir outlet structure, where the concrete outlet is taking shape and protective trash screens are being installed to maintain a steady flow of water and prevent blockages.

Mr Waugh also viewed the development of the new River Roch diversion, a channel designed to carry water from the existing river course into the reservoir once complete. Here, the construction of robust clay embankments along Greenvale Business Park and the railway line is also taking place, which will form the key boundaries of the reservoir and play a vital role in its long-term resilience.

Paul Waugh, Rochdale’s MP, said:

We know all too well in Rochdale and Littleborough the devastation caused by floods like the one we had in 2015. So it was encouraging to see firsthand the progress made on this huge engineering project, which will protect so many homes and vital local businesses from future floods. The EA team and VolkerStevin engineers explained the complexities of the project but also their commitment to try to protect local residents as much as possible from the noise of the works and the loss of amenities such as footpaths and trees.

Neil Johnson, Project Manager at the Environment Agency Said:

The Littleborough Flood Risk Management Scheme is making good progress and it was a pleasure to show Mr Waugh the latest construction works. Once complete, the scheme will better protect homes and businesses in the area from flooding, while also improving resilience to future climate challenges.

For more information and updates on the scheme, visit the Flood Hub or download the Volker Engage app, which allows residents and businesses to receive regular construction updates and share feedback directly with the project team.