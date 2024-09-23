Mpox and homelessness

Mpox, an infectious disease caused by the monkeypox virus, can cause a painful rash, enlarged lymph nodes, fever, headache, muscle ache, back pain and low energy. Although it has not yet reached England, it is an issue of increasing concern, including for people experiencing homelessness or using drugs and alcohol.

People experiencing homelessness often have underlying health needs and high levels of undiagnosed and untreated chronic disease. This means they could be particularly vulnerable to Mpox and may find it harder to self-isolate. People experiencing homelessness also often experience challenges when accessing healthcare and may not be registered with a GP, making it difficult to identify those who are clinically vulnerable.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has produced some useful resources on understanding Mpox:

Q&A style blog : This blog post shares information about what Mpox is, the different clades, the key symptoms, and how the UKHSA is working with partners to respond to the outbreak

Stakeholder toolkit : This toolkit further explains what Mpox is, key symptoms and includes some initial social media assets, posters, and FAQs.

A suite of guidance resources on Mpox for healthcare professionals and the general public, available here.

A Mpox Safeguarding Conversation Guide for Homeless and Inclusion Health Populations has been developed which outlines the risks to these populations and how to take action. This provides useful information about having conversations about mpox, and what to do should a case be suspected.

We recommend that those working in frontline homelessness services are familiar with the symptoms of Mpox, and read the guidance on how to support those who may be affected.