Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
MPs approve preferred candidate for the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman
The preferred candidate for the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO), Paula Sussex CBE, has been approved by the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee.
The Committee held a pre-appointment hearing on Wednesday 23 April and, in a new report published recently, outlines its satisfaction that the preferred candidate has the necessary personal independence and professional skills for the role.
Further information
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/327/public-administration-and-constitutional-affairs-committee/news/206534/mps-approve-preferred-candidate-for-the-parliamentary-and-health-service-ombudsman/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Committee endorses Delyth Evans as new S4C Chair28/04/2025 13:05:00
The Welsh Affairs Committee has endorsed Delyth Evans as the Government’s preferred candidate to Chair Welsh language broadcaster S4C.
Tom Adeyoola endorsed as executive chair of Innovate UK10/04/2025 16:05:00
The Science, Innovation and Technology Committee has endorsed the Government’s preferred candidate, Tom Adeyoola, as the new executive chair of Innovate UK.
Urgent action needed to protect distinctly British content as MPs call on Government to ramp up support across film and high-end TV industry10/04/2025 10:05:00
Committee makes recommendations on tax incentives, supporting workforce, independent cinemas and meeting challenges posed by AI.
Legislation alone not enough to fix Armed Forces Covenant that is "falling short"08/04/2025 16:25:00
The Defence Committee today (Tuesday 8 April) publishes its report “The Armed Forces Covenant”.
MPs set out funding solutions to help solve Northern Ireland public service crisis08/04/2025 11:15:00
MPs are urging the UK Government to rethink both the levels and mechanisms for funding public services in Northern Ireland amid warnings of the impact the continuing state of crisis is having on people’s quality of life.
Government Response welcomed by former and current Liaison Committee chairs07/04/2025 11:05:00
The Liaison Committee is publishing the Government’s response to a report by its predecessor committee on how select committee scrutiny can improve strategic thinking in Whitehall.
20 ways to fix Brexit’s growth hit: BTC report04/04/2025 15:05:00
As President Trump sets out sweeping global tariff barriers and ahead of the May summit between Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen aimed at resetting UK-EU relations, the BTC is publishing a draft ‘Green Paper’ setting out twenty ways the UK and the EU can reset their relationship for mutual benefit.
No future for NHS dentistry without reform, warns PAC, as Govt efforts fail to halt decline04/04/2025 14:05:00
Verdict delivered on dental contract as not fit for purpose as patients continue to suffer and PAC calls for transparency on necessary fundamental reform.
England’s Homeless Children – Government must tackle crisis in temporary accommodation, say MPs03/04/2025 12:05:00
A crisis in temporary accommodation in England is leaving record high numbers of children without a permanent home. Many of these children are living in appalling conditions, with significant impacts to their health and education, says the cross-party Housing, Communities and Local Government (HCLG) Committee in a report published today.