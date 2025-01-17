Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
MPs: as ceasefire announced, UK Government “must do all it can” to protect aid agency
Today the International Development Committee has published a report on Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory.
In the report, the cross-party committee of MPs says the Government “must do all it can” to ensure the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinians (UNRWA) is permitted to continue its mandate, ahead of a planned ban by Israel which is due to come into effect at the end of January.
The report was agreed prior to the announcement of a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas. The agreement is set to come into effect on Sunday as long as it is approved by Israel’s cabinet, according to the Qatari Prime Minister, whose government had been mediating the deal.
MPs conclude that if UNRWA is banned without a replacement arranged, the humanitarian situation in Gaza and the West Bank could deteriorate rapidly, possibly irreparably, almost certainly leading to further conflict and displacement.
They recommend that the government pressure Israel to lay out immediately its plans to deliver services currently supplied by UNRWA. It also recommends the UK lead on a co-ordinated motion at the United Nations, setting out clear and enforceable consequences should Israel undermine the UNRWA mandate.
Notwithstanding the potential for a ceasefire to be agreed this week, the Committee also recommends that the Government describe the removal of Palestinians from their land as “forcible transfer”, prohibited by the Fourth Geneva Convention, rather than simply “displacement”.
It says the Government must work with allies to demand an end to Israel’s forcible transfer of Palestinians and seek legal redress for Israel’s actions at international courts. This should include accountability for settlers who illegally encroach on Palestinian land, the bodies running the settlements and any figures in authority who support, encourage and authorise settlers.
The Committee also raises concerns that Israel’s expansion of settlements in the West Bank makes the recognition of a Palestinian state impossible to achieve. It calls on the Government to set out the steps it will take to recognise the state of Palestine, including the conditions that need to be met and a timeline of planned actions.
Chair comment
Sarah Champion, Chair of the International Development Committee, said:
“Our Committee has been profoundly shocked by the evidence we have heard on Israel’s actions in the Occupied Palestinian Territory. While news of a ceasefire is encouraging, the situation on the ground in Gaza and the West Bank remains alarming.
“The Government should do everything in its power to dissuade Israel from going ahead with its ban on UNRWA. Israel’s proposed ban on UNRWA would prevent aid distribution in Gaza, devastate Palestinian livelihoods and send disruptive ripples throughout the Middle East.
“Moreover, the International Court of Justice has described demolitions of Palestinian property and confiscation of land “forcible transfer”, not “displacement”. Words matter. The Government should adopt that definition and sanction those who lead and encourage settlers to illegal encroach on Palestinian land.”
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/98/international-development-committee/news/204764/mps-as-ceasefire-announced-uk-government-must-do-all-it-can-to-protect-aid-agency/
