MPs call for joined-up approach and one-stop shop for SMEs to support economic growth across Northern Ireland

The Northern Ireland Affairs Committee yesterday published a report on Economic Growth in Northern Ireland: new and emerging sectors.

MPs are calling for the UK Government to ensure its economic strategy for Northern Ireland is aligned with that of the NI Executive, in a cross-party report that also calls for greater support for small and medium-sized enterprises and a commitment to fund investment in skills and infrastructure.

The report from the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee follows an inquiry launched to understand how economic growth in Northern Ireland could be enhanced by UK Government economic initiatives and how they will reach all parts of the UK.

It warns that, with responsibility for economic development devolved to the NI Executive, a multiplicity of central and devolved government missions and strategies is failing to provide clarity for businesses on the overall economic strategy.

The Committee therefore calls for the UK Government and Executive to work together more closely on economic issues, and for the Northern Ireland Office to set out its economic vision with specific and measurable objectives in relation to delivering growth and increased employment and productivity.

The report also notes the predominance of SMEs in Northern Ireland and says that the multiple bodies providing support in different ways may be confusing rather than helping. The Government should therefore establish a completely overarching one-stop shop for SMEs to help them invest and grow and take advantage of East-West and North-South trading opportunities.

On unlocking economic growth, the report concludes that Northern Ireland's productivity and skills challenges are long-standing and well known, and criticises the Executive for failing to grip these problems, as well as chronic issues with inadequate infrastructure and delayed planning decisions. It suggests that there is scope to expand City and Growth Deals to fund investment in both infrastructure and skills, with the deals having the potential to support not only sectoral growth, but growth and increased prosperity across the sub-regions of Northern Ireland beyond Belfast.

Following an evidence session in October, the Committee has been pressing the UK Government on the Local Growth Fund, amid warnings that the proposed changes to its makeup will lead to thousands of people missing out on employment support services and hundreds of job cuts in the voluntary sector in Northern Ireland.

Yesterday’s report expresses the Committee’s frustration over the lack of movement from the Government and once again calls for an urgent reversal of the capital-revenue split.

Chair comment

Tonia Antoniazzi MP, Chair of the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee, yesterday said:

“Northern Ireland’s economy has performed well in recent times but there are still challenges holding it back. The many central and devolved government economic missions, strategies and support bodies can be bewildering to businesses, while a lack of investment in skills and infrastructure is having a detrimental effect on growth, particularly beyond Belfast. Economic development is the responsibility of Stormont, and the Executive has been under-performing itself in this area for too long. But the UK Government cannot afford to ignore these obstacles, given its core mission of kickstarting economic growth right across the UK. “Ministers in Westminster need to make sure that the UK Government and NI Executive are rowing in the same direction when it comes to their growth strategies, while committing to expanding City and Growth Deals to fund investment in infrastructure and skills. Northern Ireland’s many small and medium-sized businesses also need easy access to support so they can grow and take full advantage of all the trading opportunities on offer. “While creating the right environment for businesses is vital, one of the keys to economic growth is tackling economic inactivity. We are frustrated that the Government is still not listening to the warnings from across the voluntary and community sectors about the impact the funding make-up of the new Local Growth Fund will have on the ability to help people into and stay in work. “It’s imperative that the UK Government recognises the clear need for current spending to fund employment support services and either reverses the 70:30 capital-revenue split or support the sector to find the funds elsewhere.”

Main conclusions and recommendations

Growth strategies

There are a multiplicity of central and devolved government missions and strategies, which fail to provide clarity for businesses on what the overall economic strategy is for Northern Ireland, and how it will be interpreted and delivered.

The UK Government and NI Executive need to work together more closely on economic issues, aligning their strategies and co-ordinating their delivery. The NIO should set this out in the "economic vision" referred to in its annual report, with specific and measurable objectives on growth, employment and productivity.

There should be a Northern Ireland representative on the Industrial Strategy Advisory Council.

Support for SMEs

SMEs are the dominant business structure in Northern Ireland. If they are to innovate, take risks and build economic growth in NI, they need specific support, particularly in navigating dual market access to the EU and UK internal markets. Currently, the multiple bodies providing support in different areas may be confusing matters rather than helping.

The Government should establish a completely overarching one-stop shop for NI SMEs trading in goods and services.

Intertrade UK has the potential to be a key source of advice and solutions for the UK Government, but its Board membership needs to be broader to ensure that the east-west trade challenges faced by GB-based businesses are considered. The Secretary of State should appoint a GB representative to the Board of Intertrade UK.

Unlocking economic growth

Future city and growth deals should include greater powers for local government in Northern Ireland. Deals should also include complementary funding strands on both skills and core infrastructure.

Local Growth Fund

Tackling economic inactivity is one of the keys to economic growth. In Northern Ireland, this has been carried out largely by the community and voluntary sector using revenue funding. Under the forthcoming Local Growth Fund, the proportion of revenue funding will be severely curtailed due to a new 70-30 capital-revenue split.

The Government should urgently reverse the capital-revenue split of the new Local Growth Fund in Northern Ireland. 5 Failing this, the NIO should work with the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, HM Treasury and the NI Executive urgently to identify alternative and comparable sums of money for economic inactivity programming.

Further information