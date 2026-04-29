MPs endorse next Chair of Office for Environmental Protection but insist she must improve relations with farmers and environmentalists

The EFRA and Environmental Audit committees have endorsed the Government’s chosen candidate to become the next Chair of the Office for Environmental Protection (OEP).

A joint report published today by the committees follows a pre-appointment session held on 28 April. MPs quizzed Dame Helen Ghosh on her experience and suitability for the role, and asked how she will maintain independence from the Government and scrutinise the OEP’s executive.

The session is available to watch on Parliamentlive.tv

Whilst endorsing Dame Helen’s appointment, the committees also state in the report: “It is essential that Dame Helen continues to reinforce her and the OEP’s independence from Government, given our concerns about the timing and nature of the recruitment process. Dame Helen must also continue to build and improve relationships with key external stakeholders such as environmental groups and farmers, and further increase public awareness of the organisation.”

The Environmental Audit Committee wrote to the Government in November 2025 to express concern that the job advert for this role placed too much emphasis on promoting infrastructure development. This “runs the risk of impinging on the independence” of the OEP Chair to “constructively criticise Government policy if they feel it runs contrary to the protection of the environment”. The Government’s response is available here.

The OEP’s remit includes advising the government on environmental law, scrutiny of government policy and receiving complaints from whistleblowers about the activities of government departments and other public bodies. It can take legal action in severe cases.

Dame Helen’s previous roles include Director-General of the National Trust (2012-2018), Permanent Secretary of the Home Office (2010-2012), and Permanent Secretary of Defra (2005-2010). She is currently Master of Balliol College at the University of Oxford.

The remuneration for the role is £56,784 for a time commitment of up to two days a week. The duration of the role is expected to be four years.

The previous Chair of the OEP, Dame Glenys Stacey, finished her term in January 2026. She was succeeded by an Interim Chair, Jullie Hill MBE, who is an OEP board member.

Pre-appointment hearings are held by select committees for certain public appointments before the appointment is formally made. The hearings assess the candidate’s suitability for the post. They are usually followed by a report that either endorses or raises concerns about the appointment. Committees do not have the authority to stop a candidate from being offered a post.

Chair comment

Chair of the Environmental Audit Committee, Toby Perkins MP, said:

“Dame Helen is an experienced civil servant with an impressive career since leaving the civil service. The committees were impressed with her unflappability and commitment to the environment. Our questions about the need to build relations with stakeholders and her answers demonstrate that this will rightly be a priority in the early days of her appointment.

“We were convinced that she was an appointable candidate and we look forward to working closely with her to ensure the government takes the actions needed to get back on track with the Environment Act targets.”